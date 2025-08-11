Pancreatic cancer patients have been given fresh hope after a new vaccine appeared to slow disease progression and increase survival. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A new pancreatic cancer vaccine has given hope to patients after it appeared to slow disease progression in an early trial.

Researchers described the findings as "remarkable" and have already started testing the efficacy of the jab among a larger group of pancreatic and bowel cancer patients. Pancreatic cancer has some of the poorest cancer survival rates because it is often not detected until it is advanced. Many patients see their cancer unremitting, even after undergoing traditional treatments including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The new vaccine, which has shown promise in an early trial involving 20 pancreatic cancer patients and five with bowel cancer, has been developed to help the body's immune system find and attack cancer cells. Pancreatic and bowel cancers frequently carry a mutation in a gene called KRAS. This mutation plays a key role in tumour growth and scientists developed the jab to recognise and attack KRAS-mutant cancer cells. Read more: 'You cannot ad-Vance': Fury in the Cotswolds as US secret service agents take over for Vice President's holiday Read more: Blue Peter legend dies aged 92

In the phase 1 trial for the jab, 68% of patients had developed strong immune responses specific to mutant KRAS tumour proteins, after an average follow-up time of almost 20 months. Though the study showed that some responded more favourably compared to others - with experts saying more research was needed to establish the cause for the differing reactions. Patients who had the strongest immune responses lived longer and stayed cancer free for longer than those with weaker responses. On average pancreatic cancer patients survived about two years and five months after receiving the ELI-002 2P jab, according to the study, which has been published in the journal Nature Medicine. At present, just three in 10 people diagnosed with the condition survive for a year.

