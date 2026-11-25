Andy Burnham has announced he will set up a panel to establish “the truth” about the impact of nuclear testing on veterans and their families.

“Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that’s exactly what the independent panel will establish.

Mr Burnham said: “This is a campaign close to my heart, and I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the community and campaigners. This announcement is the result of their tireless work.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said he would not prejudge whether the move would lead to an apology or compensation from the government.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the ex-servicemen and their relatives have waited “too long for the truth”, as he announced an independent panel whose chairman will be “relentless in his pursuit of the facts”.

People who served at nuclear test sites during the late 1950s in the Pacific have long been fighting for recognition that their health has been affected by their service.

It will seek to deliver an interim report in time for the 75th anniversary of the first UK nuclear weapons test, which will occur on October 3 next year, according to Downing Street.

The panel is expected to operate under the Hillsborough law, which was announced in 2025 and will create a legally enforceable duty of candour which compels public officials and authorities to act transparently when investigations and inquiries take place.

The former Bishop of Liverpool chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel on the 1989 stadium disaster, which found police officers deliberately altered statements to remove unfavourable evidence.

According to Number 10, the probe will follow the “same model” as the Hillsborough inquiry and will be led by the same chairman, Bishop Jones.

“My message to the community is this: we will be led by the truth, and I am clear that the Government must act on the recommendations of the panel.”

“Bishop James Jones will be relentless in his pursuit of the facts, bringing unparalleled independence, determination and expertise, and I’m delighted he has agreed to act as chair.

Some veterans say they had cancer and blood disorders, and lost children through miscarriages, because of the atomic experiments.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been accused of concealing evidence of the devastating health consequences.

Defence Secretary Mr Streeting was asked if the government was prepared to make an apology or pay compensation to those affected, as he appeared on BBC Newsnight with nuclear veterans and families on Tuesday evening.

“Well, we’re not going to prejudge the panel, but it’s got to lead where the facts take them.

“It’s got to proceed without fear or favour, and then we’ve got to act on its findings, just as we did with Hillsborough.”

He said campaigners deserve quick answers, adding: “I think the power of what Bishop James Jones will do will help us to make sure that the cover-up is exposed.”

Asked to confirm he was saying it was a cover-up, he responded: “If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck.”

Before the official announcement, representatives from the nuclear test veteran community gathered outside 10 Downing Street for a picture before meeting Mr Burnham.

One of those was Alan Owen, who co-founded the campaign group Labrats. He said the announcement is a “fantastic step forward”.

He added that the Prime Minister told him the panel would be “fully independent”, adding: “That’s what we asked for, to see it be independent of the Ministry of Defence.

“Andy said he is firmly behind the inquiry and the bishop will have full control of it as a fully independent panel.”

Mr Owen, whose father participated in Operation Dominic on Christmas Island in 1962, said the panel being chaired by Bishop Jones is “massive for us”.

“Because Hillsborough law will be coming in next year, we really wanted the duty of candour to be applied to this inquiry,” he added.

Mr Owen said the organisation hopes the inquiry will be “fast”, because the veterans’ average age is 88, adding that the campaign has taken “a lot of hard work over many, many years”.

“The campaigners have been fighting since 1984, we’re just the next lot of campaigners that have come through to get it over the line,” he added.

The Prime Minister has confirmed he will take forward a number of pieces of separate work with the veteran community, including memorialisation, education and research.

The Defence Secretary said he wanted to see a memorial in a prominent place in London to those affected.

Writing in the Daily Mail, former Conservative minister for veteran affairs, Tobias Ellwood, apologised for not doing more to help the veterans “sooner”.

“Then a defence minister with responsibility for veterans affairs, I was being challenged about whether blood samples had been taken from these men at the time, as many later claimed,” he said.

“Like minister after minister before me, I trusted what I was told by the Ministry of Defence, which claimed it was ‘unable to locate any information’ suggesting such samples had been taken.”

Mr Ellwood added: “As for me, I would like to make my own apology to the nuclear veterans. I am sorry I didn’t do more to help them sooner. I certainly would have done so had the facts not been withheld from me and not just because I want justice for them.”