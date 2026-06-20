Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Defeat saw Turkey eliminated as they are now certain to finish bottom of Group D
Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during an altercation with an opponent, but Paraguay clung on for a 1-0 World Cup win over Turkey.
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The former Newcastle player was dismissed following a VAR review in first-half stoppage time. Almiron had covered his mouth while speaking to Turkey’s Mert Muldur.
Defeat saw Turkey eliminated as they are now certain to finish bottom of Group D.
Matias Galarza gave Paraguay a second-minute lead as he collected a pass from Julio Enciso and fired a low effort into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
With both sides having lost their opening game, there was plenty at stake at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium and the tension soon led to a fiery encounter.
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Muldur’s header from a free-kick hit the crossbar and post before bouncing away as Turkey came close to a 33rd-minute equaliser.
Almiron was sent off just before the break as he fell foul of a new rule, which was approved at a meeting of the International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmakers, in April.
It had been proposed by FIFA after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, who covered his mouth while talking to the Brazilian during a Champions League match in February.
Prestianni was banned for six matches over the incident for discriminatory conduct that was homophobic in nature. It is understood Vinicius’ allegation of racism was found not proven by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body and that Prestianni admitted using a homophobic slur towards the Brazilian.
Given their numerical advantage it was no surprise that Turkey dominated the second half, with Orlando Gill saving from Abdulkerim Bardakci.
Enciso fired a good chance wide on the counter attack, while Can Uzun missed from six yards out at the other end.
Needing a goal to maintain any chance of progressing, Turkey became increasingly desperate as Gill denied Uzun and Deniz Gul put the rebound off target.
Merih Demiral headed a stoppage-time effort wide as defeat saw Turkey eliminated.
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said of his players on the FIFA website: “They need to come out of the dressing room sad because we are all sad, but they need to leave the dressing room with their heads held high. They’ve got nothing to hold against themselves in terms of their behaviour or their commitment.
“I’m sure that this lesson will certainly allow us to improve as a team. This disappointment, this bitterness – we will improve as a team going forward.”