Defeat saw Turkey eliminated as they are now certain to finish bottom of Group D

Miguel Almiron #10 of Paraguay reacts after receiving a red card for covering his mouth while talking to another player during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Türkiye and Paraguay. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during an altercation with an opponent, but Paraguay clung on for a 1-0 World Cup win over Turkey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Newcastle player was dismissed following a VAR review in first-half stoppage time. Almiron had covered his mouth while speaking to Turkey’s Mert Muldur. Defeat saw Turkey eliminated as they are now certain to finish bottom of Group D. Matias Galarza gave Paraguay a second-minute lead as he collected a pass from Julio Enciso and fired a low effort into the bottom corner from 20 yards. With both sides having lost their opening game, there was plenty at stake at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium and the tension soon led to a fiery encounter. Read more: World Cup drinking ban enforced on thousands of criminals through ankle tags Read more: Scotland beaten 1-0 as Morocco score fastest goal of 2026 World Cup

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron looks on during warm ups before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara. Picture: AP Photo/Eakin Howard

Muldur’s header from a free-kick hit the crossbar and post before bouncing away as Turkey came close to a 33rd-minute equaliser. Almiron was sent off just before the break as he fell foul of a new rule, which was approved at a meeting of the International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmakers, in April. It had been proposed by FIFA after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, who covered his mouth while talking to the Brazilian during a Champions League match in February. Prestianni was banned for six matches over the incident for discriminatory conduct that was homophobic in nature. It is understood Vinicius’ allegation of racism was found not proven by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body and that Prestianni admitted using a homophobic slur towards the Brazilian.

Miguel Almiron #10 of Paraguay reacts after receiving a red card for covering his mouth while talking to another player during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images