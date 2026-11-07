Paraguay’s impeached president placed under house arrest after bank collapse
Santiago Peña is set to face questioning over alleged breaches of trust, influence peddling and misappropriation of funds following a financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank
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Former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña has been placed under house arrest following the collapse of digital bank Ueno, which triggered a financial crisis.
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Authorities arrested Peña shortly after lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including members of his own party, voted unanimously to impeach him.
It was also revealed by authorities outside Peña’s home that he had been ordered to appear at their offices on Saturday morning.
Prosecutor Silvia Margarita Gonzalez Vester said he is due to be questioned over alleged breaches of trust, influence peddling and the misappropriation of funds.
During the Senate vote to impeach him, lawmakers raised questions about his previous links to the collapsed digital bank Ueno, which had provided accounts for almost half of Paraguay’s population.
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During the Senate vote to impeach him, lawmakers raised questions about his previous links to the collapsed digital bank Ueno, which had provided accounts for almost half of Paraguay’s population.
Despite Peña offering his resignation on Thursday, senators voted to impeach him and charged him with misconduct. Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the country’s new president on Friday.
The company that owned the bank had shares held by Peña until last year, although he denies any wrongdoing.
The allegations that led to Peña’s impeachment included conflicts of interest, manipulated regulatory oversight, diverted pension funds and participation in a cover-up involving the central bank.
The crisis has been felt on the streets, with protesters gathering in downtown Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, to demand accountability for Ueno’s collapse and faster compensation for depositors whose savings remain frozen.
Chants from demonstrators outside the headquarters of the central bank on Friday included: "We want our money."
Those affected include pensioners who receive their state benefits through Ueno. Peña approved legislation earlier this week as part of efforts to speed up payments to those affected, with some account holders beginning to recover their money on Thursday.
The new president, Alliana, has said: “Compatriots who are now going through a difficult time as a result of the financial collapse will be fully compensated," said Alliana, who will serve as president until 2028.