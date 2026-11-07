Santiago Peña is set to face questioning over alleged breaches of trust, influence peddling and misappropriation of funds following a financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank

Authorities arrested Peña shortly after lawmakers voted unanimously to impeach him. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña has been placed under house arrest following the collapse of digital bank Ueno, which triggered a financial crisis.

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Authorities arrested Peña shortly after lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including members of his own party, voted unanimously to impeach him. It was also revealed by authorities outside Peña’s home that he had been ordered to appear at their offices on Saturday morning. Prosecutor Silvia Margarita Gonzalez Vester said he is due to be questioned over alleged breaches of trust, influence peddling and the misappropriation of funds. During the Senate vote to impeach him, lawmakers raised questions about his previous links to the collapsed digital bank Ueno, which had provided accounts for almost half of Paraguay’s population. Read more: Kenyan doomsday cult leader sentenced to 200 years in prison for mass starvation murders of 190 children Read more: The Week in Pictures: Midterms fallout, Brand faces justice, and a very strange Bonfire Night tradition in Devon

Police officers stand guard outside a Ueno Bank branch during a protest by depositors. Picture: Getty

During the Senate vote to impeach him, lawmakers raised questions about his previous links to the collapsed digital bank Ueno, which had provided accounts for almost half of Paraguay’s population. Despite Peña offering his resignation on Thursday, senators voted to impeach him and charged him with misconduct. Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the country’s new president on Friday. The company that owned the bank had shares held by Peña until last year, although he denies any wrongdoing. The allegations that led to Peña’s impeachment included conflicts of interest, manipulated regulatory oversight, diverted pension funds and participation in a cover-up involving the central bank.

Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the country’s new president on Friday. Picture: Getty