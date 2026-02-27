Paramount Skydance has emerged as the winner of the intense bidding battle for Warner Bros Discovery after rival suitor Netflix said it would not raise its takeover offer.

Streaming giant Netflix said in a statement overnight that the price required to top Paramount’s $110 billion (£82.2 billion) bid for Warner Bros would make it a deal that is “no longer financially attractive”.

The Warner Bros board said late on Thursday that the sweetened 31 dollars-a-share bid from Paramount lodged earlier this week was “superior”.

The takeover tussle ran for months, since it was put up for sale last year.

Unlike Netflix, Paramount wanted to buy all of Warner Bros’ operations, including networks such as CNN and Discovery, as well as HBO Max, DC Studios and popular titles such as Harry Potter.

