The maroon beret will be staying. It just may not be jumping in quite the same numbers as before. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Parts of the Parachute Regiment are set to be stripped of routine parachute training under plans to narrow the Army’s airborne capability.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the UK will retain a parachute insertion capability, though it will be concentrated on specialist elements and a single battalion group rather than spread across multiple battalions. In a written parliamentary answer published on 16 February 2026, veterans minister Al Carns said the Strategic Defence Review had examined “all aspects of Defence, including military parachuting capabilities” and concluded that “airborne parachute capability and capacity should remain focused on specialists and a single battalion group.” The response followed a question from Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who asked what assessment had been made of the potential negative impact of removing parachute infantry deployment as a wider Army capability. Carns said ministers had accepted the review’s recommendations in full, with further detail to be set out in an upcoming Defence Investment Plan. Read more: Inside the British Army’s first 3D printing ‘drone hub’ - the latest evolution in battlefield warfare Read more: Damp, mould and broken heating: Government orders overhaul of military living conditions for 80,000 troops

Reports suggest the Army’s restructuring could see 2nd and 3rd Battalions of The Parachute Regiment lose their routine parachute jumping qualification, concentrating the airborne role within a narrower force package. Parachute insertion would remain available, but as a specialist tool rather than a mass-entry option held across multiple battalions, this is likely to be1 Para, which forms part of the Special Forces Support group, alongside the Royal Marines and RAF Regiment. Formed in 1942 on the orders of Winston Churchill, the Paras built their reputation in the Second World War with drops in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, most famously at Arnhem during Operation Market Garden in 1944. Post-war, they have operated from Suez to the Falklands, where 2 Para secured Darwin and Goose Green in 1982, and in more recent decades in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan. Today the Regiment sits within 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, the Army’s high-readiness formation designed to deploy at speed by air, whether by parachute or helicopter. The point of airborne forces is simple and brutal: seize key terrain fast, hold it until follow-on forces arrive, and create options for political leaders before a crisis spirals.

Members of the British Army's elite Parachute Regiment on parade in Melville Barracks Colchester Garrison. Picture: Alamy

Large-scale operational parachute drops, however, have become rare. The last British combat jump took place during the Suez crisis in 1956. Since then, parachuting has been used primarily for training, contingency planning and maintaining credibility with allies. In Afghanistan and Iraq, air assault by helicopter proved more relevant than mass parachute insertion. Even so, the capability has been preserved as a strategic insurance policy, exercised regularly on multinational drills to demonstrate that the UK can still put troops onto contested ground from the air if required.

The Strategic Defence Review recommended that airborne parachute capability and capacity should remain focused on specialists and a single battalion group. Picture: MoD