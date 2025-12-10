Colleagues described Lance Corporal George Hooley as having "a rare gift, a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone"

Lance Corporal George Hooley was with Ukrainian military counterparts when he died. The MoD released this picture of him on Wednesday. Picture: MoD

By Alex Storey

A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named and pictured by the Ministry of Defence.

"More recently, he completed the Section Commanders’ Battle Course, held at the Infantry Battle School in Brecon, again securing an impressive Distinction grade. "As a result of his exceptional performance and potential, Lance Corporal Hooley was due to promote to Corporal in January 2026, and as such, was trusted with the responsibilities of a Corporal on this, his latest, deployment. "Lance Corporal Hooley had previously deployed to Afghanistan, Africa, and Eastern Europe. In a tribute, his commanding officer, who was not named, said: "Lance Corporal Hooley’s future within the Parachute Regiment was incredibly bright, and I have no doubt that he would have continued to perform at the very front of his peer-group over the coming years. "All members of The Parachute Regiment mourn his loss, however, our sorrow is nothing compared to that being felt by his family, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this incredibly difficult time." Lance Corporal Hooley’s company commander, also not named, added: "If you met George Hooley, you remembered it. His energy and enthusiasm were simply extraordinary. He provided spark that lifted others, a drive that inspired, and a zest for life that reminded us all how to live with purpose and joy. And we loved him for it.

"George had a rare gift, a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone. Whether you were a lifelong friend, a colleague, or someone he had just met, he made you feel valued. "He listened – properly listened – and he cared. His door was always open, and his heart even more so. "At work, he was the model of professionalism. George didn’t just do his job; he excelled at it. A born soldier, he set the standard – the other soldiers watched to learn how things should be done, he made us all better, individually and collectively. He approached every task with dedication, integrity and pride. "His colleagues will tell you that he wasn’t just part of the team, he was the character within it. The glue. The laughter. The calm voice of sense. The soldier who made the hard days easy and the good days memorable.” Sir Keir Starmer paid his own tribute at Prime Minister’s Questions. Sir Keir said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability. “His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

The “tragic accident” happened on Tuesday morning when the member of the armed forces was watching his Ukrainian counterparts test the new defensive capability away from the front lines, the MoD said in a statement posted on X. The ministry said its "thoughts are with Lance Corporal Hooley's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time." Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated” by the man’s death.