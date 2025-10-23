The former paratrooper had been accused of shooting dead unarmed protesters James Wray and William McKinney in 1972 and attempting to kill five others

In the streets during Bloody Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A former paratrooper known only as Soldier F has been found not guilty at Belfast Crown Court of committing two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

Following a five-week trial, the man, who is now in his 70s was cleared of the "unnecessary and gratuitous" shootings of James Wray, 22, and William McKinney, 26, who died. Judge Patrick Lynch KC, sitting without a jury in a 'Diplock' court introduced in Northern Ireland to deal with terrorism cases, also found him not guilty of the attempted murders of Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon, Michael Quinn and an unknown person during the infamous civil rights demonstration in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in January 1972. Soldier F, who was seated behind a curtain to protect his identity, could not be heard to utter any response as the judge delivered the ruling.

Relatives and supporters of the victims of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre march to Belfast Crown Court ahead of the verdict on the trial of a British soldier identified only as Soldier F. Picture: Alamy

There was a stunned silence from relatives in the public gallery when Judge Lynch delivered his verdict following two-and-a-half hours' summing up the evidence heard during the trial. The court ruled the evidence provided against Soldier F fell “well short” of what was needed for a conviction. Judge Lynch told Belfast Crown Court: “Whatever suspicions the court may have about the role of F, this court is constrained and limited by the evidence properly presented before it. “To convict it has to be upon evidence that is convincing and manifestly reliable. “The evidence presented by the Crown falls well short of this standard and singularly fails to reach the high standard of proof required in a criminal case; that of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Caroline O’Donnell (C) is comforted outside court after a not guilty verdict was returned in the trial of 'Soldier F' on October 23, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

“Therefore, I find the accused not guilty on all seven counts on the present bill of indictment.” The prosecution failed to prove Soldier F was “knowingly and intentionally assisting in the shootings, with intent to kill or was shooting himself with that intention”, the judge added. He said: “Their statements, the sole and decisive evidence, cannot be tested in a way that witnesses giving evidence from the witness box would be. “Delay has, in my view, seriously hampered the capacity of the defence to test the veracity and accuracy of the hearsay statements. “The two witnesses are themselves, on the basis of the Crown case guilty of murder as, in essence, accomplices with a motivation to name F as a participant in their murderous activities. I find that they have been serially untruthful about matters central to events giving rise to this prosecution. They have committed perjury, G once to the Widgery Inquiry and H twice to the Widgery and Saville Inquiries.” The British state is at fault for today's ruling, the brother of a man shot dead on Bloody Sunday said. Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney, said: “The families and wounded and our supporters leave this courthouse with an incredible sense of pride in our achievements.” He added: “The blame lies firmly with the British state, with the RUC who failed to investigate the murders on Bloody Sunday properly, or indeed at all; and with the British Army who shielded and enabled its soldiers to continue to murder with impunity.” Soldier F had denied all the charges. Thirteen people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day in question. The shootings are one of the defining moments of the 30-year conflict and resulted in an apology from then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010 for the ‘unjustified and unjustifiable’ deaths.

Mickey McKinney (CR) and solicitor Ciaran Shiels (R) speak to the media outside court after a not guilty verdict was returned in the trial of 'Soldier F' on October 23, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty