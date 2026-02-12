Vincent Chan's crimes include five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault by touching, 11 counts of taking indecent images and six counts of making indecent images

***the account of the parents has been anonymised - this article contains content readers might find distressing***

Bodycam video from Metropolitan Police showing the arrest of Vincent Chan. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The parents of a child who attended a north London nursery where a prolific paedophile worked have told LBC their son went from being a "confident little boy" to withdrawn and distrustful.

They say he would cry and cling to their legs as they dropped him off at the now-closed Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, where, unbeknownst to them, Vincent Chan, 45, was carrying out horrific crimes against children. Today, Chan has been jailed today at Wood Green Crown Court for 18 years. In December 2025 Chan pleaded guilty to 26 counts of abuse, 20 against female children at Bright Horizons nursery. His crimes include five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault by touching, 11 counts of taking indecent images and six counts of making indecent images. He has since admitted further sexual offences pre-dating his employment at the nursery. Chan was arrested in 2024 after another member of staff raised concerns about attempts at "comedic" videos he was filming of children using a nursery-issued iPad, which he edited and shared with colleagues. Police subsequently uncovered evidence of child sexual abuse after seizing 69 devices from his home and the nursery. Officers analysed over a million images and 300 hours of footage, some of which had been created by Chan at Bright Horizons. They were then had the task of notifying around 700 families of children who attended the nursery during Chan's employment of his offending. Read More: 'Utterly wicked' former nursery worker Vincent Chan who sexually abused children jailed for 18 years

Vincent Chan has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: PA

LBC has spoken exclusively to one of those families. While no evidence of sexual abuse against their son was found on the devices, they say the prospect of never definitively knowing whether he was targeted by Chan "drives them crazy". "You are anxious because you don't know what really happened to your child," says the boy's mother. "Your mind goes everywhere, you know, like, what could have happened? Did I miss any signs?" "If … those moments, he chose to record on a nursery iPad, feeling confident enough to do that. What did he do off camera?" questions the boy's mother. "You know… that worry just doesn't go away." Chan was initially arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after a colleague flagged the humiliating videos he was sharing of the children. The boy's father recalls the moment he learnt that the investigation into Chan had developed into a child sexual abuse case: "I have to say initially I didn't fully grasp it… you read about it in the news, but you can never imagine that it actually happens to you and your child. It's horror. I don't know how else to describe it." During their son's time at Bright Horizons, they noticed concerning changes to his behaviour: "We saw him turn inward more. He stopped playing with friends …you could tell as a parent, like, something's not right, but we couldn't put our finger on it."

Solicitor for the families, Alison Millar from Leigh Day, speaking to the media outside Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

They say he would become upset as drop-off time approached each morning. The parents assumed he was struggling with change or settling in, and are now grappling with the guilt that he was potentially being subjected to something far more sinister, but couldn't communicate it to them. "I think that's what's causing me nightmares now, because we handed him over ... to somewhere where child molester was committing crimes," his father tells LBC. "And that, I think, is a guilt that will carry on forever." "I remember that he would even refuse to walk when we got near to the nursery building, he would just stop and we had to kind of pick him up and carry him screaming and kicking inside," says his mother. "Or he would just like cling to your leg when you entered the room and then you have to literally like peel him off and then hand him to a member of staff because he didn't want to let go." The parents are part of a group of around 50 affected families now taking legal action against Bright Horizons, which they allege fostered a “consistent culture of brushing concerns aside”. "They really want, first and foremost, an investigation into potential corporate criminal responsibility because this man did not operate in a vacuum," says Alison Millar, head of the abuse team at Leigh Day, which is representing the families.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Bamford speaking to the media outside Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: Alamy