Parents claiming benefits can get access to free childcare after a major scheme was extended for three years.

Funded by the Department for Education, the scheme was originally supposed to end in 2026 - but has since been renewed until 2029.

Labour has announced a further £600million investment into the Holiday Activities Fund (HAF).

What help parents can get depends on where they live and what benefits they claim.

Most families claiming free school meals and child benefit will be eligible for the help.

But others can also claim the cash.

HAF first came into force in 2021 after being tested in 2018 and 2020.

The programme is available for school children at reception age to year 11.