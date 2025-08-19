Family of British couple detained in Iran ‘seriously worried’ after transfer to country’s 'harshest prison'
The family of a British couple detained in Iran while on a round-the-word motorbike trip have spoken of their anguish after they were suddenly transferred to the country's 'harshest prison.'
Lindsay and Craig Foreman were seized in Kerman in January on espionage charges and are now both imprisoned at the notorious Evin prison where the conditions have been branded 'damning'.
Their son, Joe Bennett, said the East Sussex couple's welfare was of 'serious' concern as he called on the UK government to intensify efforts to secure their release.
The family say they vehemently deny any wrongdoing.
Joe told Sky News: "Craig's been moved now to Evin prison... which many people will recognise the name of, renowned as one of the harshest prisons, if not the harshest in Iran.
"It heightened our concerns because... the reports are damning... multiple people to a cell, overcrowding. And that's for both my mum and Craig. We're seriously worried for Craig and my mum's welfare, but Craig more so at the moment."
Joe said it had been 99 days since the couple received a consular visit which he described as 'vital' to their wellbeing, while he last spoke to his mother three weeks ago.
"These visits are vital to them... the only chance for someone independent to check on their welfare, give them a slice of normality. Without them, we as a family simply don't know if they're safe," he explained.
"We know from speaking to previous detainees that these visits were really, really crucial for the mental health and wellbeing."
Joe described his parents as 'seasoned travellers' whose trip of a lifetime quickly descended into a 'nightmare'.
He said: "They have a deep love for meeting new people and experiencing cultures. You know, they are meant for one another.
"And we all desperately, desperately want them back. We're praying and fighting every day to make sure that they are home as soon as possible."
The Foreign Office said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran. We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.
"We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members."
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office guidance explicitly advises against all travel to the Iran, cautioning that British citizens could be arrested simply for their nationality.
The couple reportedly were warned about the risks but entered the country in December.
On social media, they said of their decision: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.
"Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life. Yes, we’re aware of the risks.
“We also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”
A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary previously said they "were monitored with the cooperation of security agencies and arrested", according to the Mizan news agency.
On 13 February, Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.
Mr and Mrs Foreman embarked on their travels in October from their remote villa in Spain and were due to conclude their trip in Australia in July.