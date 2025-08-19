Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been moved to Evin prison in Iran. Picture: Foreign Office

By Ruth Lawes

The family of a British couple detained in Iran while on a round-the-word motorbike trip have spoken of their anguish after they were suddenly transferred to the country's 'harshest prison.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Family Handout

"It heightened our concerns because... the reports are damning... multiple people to a cell, overcrowding. And that's for both my mum and Craig. We're seriously worried for Craig and my mum's welfare, but Craig more so at the moment." Joe said it had been 99 days since the couple received a consular visit which he described as 'vital' to their wellbeing, while he last spoke to his mother three weeks ago. "These visits are vital to them... the only chance for someone independent to check on their welfare, give them a slice of normality. Without them, we as a family simply don't know if they're safe," he explained. "We know from speaking to previous detainees that these visits were really, really crucial for the mental health and wellbeing." Joe described his parents as 'seasoned travellers' whose trip of a lifetime quickly descended into a 'nightmare'. He said: "They have a deep love for meeting new people and experiencing cultures. You know, they are meant for one another. "And we all desperately, desperately want them back. We're praying and fighting every day to make sure that they are home as soon as possible."