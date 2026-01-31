The feature-length documentary, hosted on Netflix, claims to feature further unreleased footage of Letby during her arrests and police questioning

Body camera footage of Lucy Letby's arrest is to be included in the Netflix documentary. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The parents of convicted murderer Lucy Letby have criticised a Netflix documentary as a "complete invasion of privacy" over inclusion of footage showing her being arrested in her pyjamas.

The 36-year-old nurse was at the home of her parents in Hereford in June 2019 at the time of the arrest. Letby's parents, John and Susan Letby, said they will not watch the documentary, saying: "It would likely kill us if we did." Body camera footage from police - included in the Netflix trailer - shows officers arriving at the family home in search of Letby, where she is located wearing her pyjamas in her bedroom. Letby is seen sitting up in bed, looking confused, before police explain they are arresting her on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. She is then led away in her dressing gown.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby as she appeared at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015-2016 while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Letby's parents have also claimed the chief investigating officer in their daughter’s case, Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, “seemed to have a deep hatred” of them. "Why is Paul Hughes, with whom we always co-operated fully, allowed to show the world what took place in our house that morning and Netflix not even have the decency to tell us?" Letby was convicted last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016. She was sentenced to life. The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which deals with potential miscarriages of justice, are currently considering the case.

John and Susan Letby, the parents of nurse Lucy Letby, arriving at Manchester Crown Court in 2023. They have said watching the new documentary on their daughter would "likely kill" them. Picture: Alamy