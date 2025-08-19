Mystery deepens as parents who claim 7-month-old baby was 'abducted' from corner shop stop cooperating with police. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Parents who claim their baby boy was abducted from a car outside petrol station have announced they're ceasing all cooperation with police.

Parents Rebecca Haro and Jake Mitchell Haro, from Yucaipa, California, called in law enforcement after they claimed their 7-month-old child was kidnapped last Thursday. The mother claimed she was attacked from behind shortly after 7pm as she tended to her son on the back seat of the car, in front of a Big 5 retail store. Ms Haro claims that when she woke up, her baby was gone. However, The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has now said that major inconsistencies have emerged in mother's story. As a result, the force says it cannot rule out foul play in the disappearance of 7-month old Emmanuel, with cadaver dogs reportedly seen on the family's property.

Parents who claimed missing 7-month old baby was kidnapped from outside petrol station stop cooperating with police. Picture: Facebook

Recent hours have seen further details emerge, after the husband, Jake Mitchell Haro, was revealed to hold a felon conviction for wilful child cruelty. The conviction, handed down in June 2023, came after the father was arrested in Hemet, California, on October 12, 2018. Missing baby Emmanuel Haro was last spotted wearing a black Nike onesie, according to authorities. He spent 180 days in jail with a 72-month suspended sentence, as court documents reveal he is still working through his 48 months probation period. On the day of the alleged kidnapping, Sheriff’s deputies and police dogs from both Riverside and San Bernardino counties began a search for the child. There was no sign of the baby boy, with the couple releasing tearful videos begging the public to help them locate and return their child.