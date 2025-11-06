The families of the three girls murdered by the Southport attacker have called for accountability as the first phase of the public inquiry heard a final day of evidence

Families of the Southport victims with their legal team arrive at Liverpool Town Hall for the Southport Inquiry. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The families of the three girls murdered by the Southport attacker have called for accountability as the first phase of the public inquiry heard a final day of evidence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nine weeks of hearings, held at Liverpool Town Hall, finished on Thursday when the parents of Axel Rudakubana gave evidence. Rudakubana, then aged 17, murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and attempted to kill 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year. In a statement after the evidence had finished, Elsie’s parents Jenni and David Stancombe, said the inquiry had shown “in painful detail” missed opportunities and failings that led to their daughter’s death. They said the statements from the killer’s parents had only added to their “unbearable pain” and they believed Alphonse Rudakubana and Laetitia Muzayire should be held to account for “what they allowed to happen”.

(left to right) Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were all killed in Southport last year. Picture: Merseyside Police/PA

They added: “Parents should be culpable when they knowingly allow such evil to exist unchecked under their own roof, when they know what their child is capable of and choose to do nothing. “The values of our society depend on each of us taking responsibility. They chose not to, and because of that, we no longer have the chance to watch our kind, loving, beautiful little girl, who didn’t even know what bad was, grow up. Because of him, and because of them.” Alice’s parents Alex and Sergio Aguiar addressed Mr Rudakubana and Ms Muzayire in a statement, saying: “Your failure to take responsibility, to act, and to intervene when there were clear signs of danger, directly contributed to the devastating loss of our daughter’s life.” They added: “We cannot comprehend how such an outcome was allowed to unfold when there were opportunities to act — when intervention, care, and responsibility could have prevented this. “It is unacceptable that the inaction of individuals and the shortcomings of the system have led to such irreversible pain. “We call upon lawmakers and authorities to recognise the urgent need for reform. “Parents must be held accountable for the actions and behaviours of their children when they fail to take reasonable steps to prevent harm. “The system must be strengthened to identify risks, act upon them, and protect the innocent before tragedy strikes. “Our daughter’s death must not be in vain. Let her memory serve as a call for accountability, change, and justice.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy