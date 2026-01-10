New government research suggests that higher screen use for under-twos is linked to poorer language development

Little girl uses a digital tablet. Two-year-old child looks electronic device at home. Cute toddler sits on a couch and plays computer games. Face of. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Parents will be given guidance by the state on how long under-fives should spend watching TV or looking at computer screens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said around 98 per cent of children were watching screens on a daily basis by the age of two, with parents, teachers and nursery staff saying children were finding it harder to hold conversations or concentrate on learning. The first guidance on the issue will be published in April, with Ms Phillipson insisting it would be “shaped by parents, not dictated to them”. New government research suggests that higher screen use for under-twos is linked to poorer language development. Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘proud’ of work looking at dangers of social media for children Read more: Terror watchdog calls for Australian-style under-16s social media ban The children with the highest screen time – around five hours a day – could say significantly fewer words than those at the other end of the scale who watched for around 44 minutes. Ms Phillipson, writing in the Sunday Times, said: “Like so many parents, I’ve had evenings where you give in when your little one wants ‘just one more’ episode of their favourite show. But we’re beginning to see the risks when ‘just one more’ starts to add up.”

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, Minister for Women and Equalities. Picture: Alamy