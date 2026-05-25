A new poll suggests parents are worried about how social media is affecting their children's mental health

The government consultation on a social media ban for teens ends on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

More than eight in 10 parents would support a move to apply the same age ratings used in cinemas to social media content, a survey suggests.

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In a poll of 2,000 parents, who have children aged 12 to 17, more than half chose harmful or inappropriate content as their number one concern when it comes to their child’s wellbeing, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) said. The data suggests parents are more worried about the mental health impact of their child accessing such material online, with 55% saying that is their main concern, than they are about their physical health and nutrition, which 27% singled out. In the survey, 86% of parents said they would support a formal partnership between the BBFC and social media platforms to see content moderated in line with the classification standards used for UK cinemas.

Nearly three-quarters said they would be more likely to let their child use social media if its content was moderated in that way. Of parents with a child aged between 12 and 14, almost nine in 10 said they would feel more comfortable with them using social media if they knew the content they could see did not exceed what would be allowed in a 12A-rated film. Of parents of children aged 15-17, 81% said they would feel more comfortable if the content they could access did not exceed what would be allowed in a 15-rated film. The head of the BBFC wrote to the Government to call for social media platforms in the UK to work closely with the board.In an open letter to Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, signed by 13 other people including the chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation and head of policy at the NSPCC, campaigners said: “We urge the Government to set clear standards to ensure that social media companies are delivering age-appropriate experiences for their young users with consideration for both the content as well as the features and functionalities available to them.