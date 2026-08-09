Parents of a two-year-old toddler have been left terrified after their car was stolen with their toddler still strapped inside.

The youngster was inside the family car, with his parents close by, when opportunistic thieves stole the vehicle from Long Thorpe Lane in Wakefield at around 8.37pm on Wednesday.

It was seen driving at “excessive speed” before abandoning it beside a nearby canal, according to the force.

The car, a Volvo, was captured on CCTV heading towards Woodlesford Lock, where it was later discovered by West Yorkshire Police.

The vehicle is said to have been taken after the keys were left in the ignition, while the child's parents stood nearby, according to reports.

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