Parents' terror after car stolen with toddler strapped inside before vehicle found abandoned five miles away
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the toddler was taken while inside the idle vehicle
Parents of a two-year-old toddler have been left terrified after their car was stolen with their toddler still strapped inside.
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The youngster was inside the family car, with his parents close by, when opportunistic thieves stole the vehicle from Long Thorpe Lane in Wakefield at around 8.37pm on Wednesday.
It was seen driving at “excessive speed” before abandoning it beside a nearby canal, according to the force.
The car, a Volvo, was captured on CCTV heading towards Woodlesford Lock, where it was later discovered by West Yorkshire Police.
The vehicle is said to have been taken after the keys were left in the ignition, while the child's parents stood nearby, according to reports.
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The thieves then travelled five miles in the vehicle before abandoning it - and the child.
Police have now revealed CCTV showing a second car, a Citroen Berlingo, that they believe may have travelled in convoy with the stolen Volvo containing a child
The force said in a statement: “Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who saw, or who has footage of the grey Volvo XC90 as it travelled to Woodlesford Lock, where it was later found.
"It is believed to have arrived there at about 8.37pm.
"Enquiries suggest the Volvo, which had a ‘58’ plate and was said to be travelling at excessive speed, passed through Carlton, Rothwell and Woodlesford (via Holmsley Lane).
"It also appeared to be in convoy with a blue Citroen Berlingo."
Anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID, quoting crime reference 13260446258.