The guidance to parents on screen time for two to five-year-olds will advise them to "try to keep it to one hour a day."

Under-fives should not be on screens for more than an hour a day, parents have been advised. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Children under five should have no more than an hour of screen time per day, the Government is warning parents.

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Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to help parents curb the amount of time spent by their kids on electronic devices, as the Government continues to weigh up a ban on social media for under-16s altogether. Under new advice, screen time for children under two should be avoided other than for shared activities encouraging interaction. The Prime Minister has promised the new guidance would help families to keep children safe and make sure they build healthy habits with screens. He said: "Parenting in a digital world can feel relentless. Screens are everywhere, and the advice is often conflicting. "My Government will not leave parents to face this battle alone." Read more: Landmark social media trial could cost Meta $1trillion, Facebook whistleblower tells LBC Read more: Keir Starmer ‘very keen’ for action on ‘addictive features within social media’

Sir Keir added: "There will be some who will oppose us doing this, but whether it’s navigating technology, tackling the cost of living or balancing the demands of family life, I will always stand on the side of parents doing their best for their children." The guidance to parents on screen time for two to five-year-olds will advise them to "try to keep it to one hour a day. Less is possible". For the screen time that two to five-year-olds do have, families will be advised to avoid fast-paced social media-style videos and toys or tools that use artificial intelligence (AI). Bedtimes and mealtimes should be screen-free, with recommendations instead pointing to trying background music, table games, bedtime stories, and colouring. Around 98 per cent of children are watching screens on a daily basis by the age of two, the Government has previously said, and those with the highest screen time see an impact on their language. The guidance was developed by a panel led by children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza and children’s health expert Professor Russell Viner.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said the Government is giving parents "clear, trusted support". Picture: Alamy