The parents of Raphaël Pryor have called for action from the Health Secretary amid a 'chronic shortage' of paediatric and perinatal pathologists.

Raphaël Pryor, described by his family as "a fit and healthy young man", collapsed on Eton College's playing fields in March 2024. Picture: PA

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who died after collapsing while at Eton said they waited an “agonising” 10 months for a full post-mortem examination report.

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Raphaël Pryor, who his family described as "a fit and healthy young man", died after collapsing while playing sport at Eton College in March 2024. Following his death, his parents, Michael Pryor and Sabine Vandenbroucke, have urged Health Secretary James Murray to tackle what they say is a chronic shortage of paediatric and perinatal pathologists. The highly specialised doctors investigate the unexplained deaths of babies and children, with their findings helping families understand why a loved one died and whether an inherited condition could put other relatives at risk. A lack of specialists has resulted in long delays for post-mortem reports, leaving many grieving families waiting months for answers and, in some cases, delaying potentially lifesaving genetic screening. Read more: Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’ Read more: Why thousands of NHS patients are stuck in beds they no longer need

Raphaël Pryor's parents say there is a "chronic" shortage of paediatric and perinatal pathologists. Picture: Handout

Ms Vandenbroucke said: “We had no idea that it would take more than 10 months before we would hear any news. “So those 10 months were serious agony, wondering what happened, what signs had we missed, what is going on? Is something genetically wrong? What could be the impact for the wider family?” Describing the wait, she added: “Getting more and more angry, I would say, from my side, certainly, because this was avoidable.” She also said: “And, actually, that anger was even increased when we received the post-mortem report, because we could see from the different elements that the sub reports were all done in the weeks, months after he died. “So why did we have to wait that long? It seemed so, so avoidable.”

Raphaël Pryor was “a fit and healthy young man” before he collapsed in March 2024 on the playing field at Eton College, Berkshire. Picture: Getty

Figures published by the Royal College of Pathologists last November found there were only 52 paediatric and perinatal pathology consultants working across the UK, with more than a third of consultant posts sitting vacant. The college also highlighted major regional gaps in provision, with no consultants based in Northern Ireland, the Midlands or the South West of England, forcing families to rely on services elsewhere. Its research found one in five bereaved families waited at least six months to receive a post-mortem report after the death of a baby or child. Mr Pryor said: “We cannot bring Raphaël back, but we can try to stop other families being left in the same painful uncertainty. “The Government has already promised 1,000 new specialty training posts. We are asking for just 37 of them to be used to rebuild this vital service."

Michael Pryor, 56, and Sabine Vandenbroucke, 55, have called for action from the Health Secretary. Picture: Getty