Cyane Panine, 24, died in the blaze. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

The parents of a waitress who was blamed for starting the Swiss bar fire, which killed 40 people, have accused the venue's owners of cost-cutting instead of hiring a security doorman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cyane Panine was among the victims who died after the flames tore through Le Constellation, in the ski resort of Crans Montana, on New Year's Eve. Ms Panine's parents Astrid and Jerôme claim an emergency exit had been closed off to prevent those inside from sneaking in without paying a €1,000 table charge - instead of employing a bouncer. Astrid said the decision made by the bar's owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, was down to budgeting and may have cost lives. Read more: Owner of Swiss bar where 40 died in tragic New Year fire detained for three months due to 'flight risk' Read more: Majority of 40 Swiss bar fire victims died after renovated staircase 'collapsed' as they tried to escape

Jacques und Jessica Moretti arrive with their lawyers at the prosecutor's office in Sion, Switzerland, Friday, January 9. Picture: Alamy

Astrid told broadcaster France 3 Occitanie: "Jacques had closed the emergency exit because he was afraid people would come in without paying. "The tables cost 1,000 euros. And if you can't even put a guard at that door. If the door had been open, maybe there wouldn't have been any deaths." The couple said that Cyane was carried unconscious to a bar across the street after the fire, with footage emerging showing the flames spreading across the ceiling. Astrid added: "She was unconscious, but still alive. They tried to resuscitate her for forty minutes. To no avail."

Footage emreged of the fire which is believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles. Picture: Handout

Investigators previously established that 34 of those who died in the fire were trapped after the cramped staircase collapsed. The staircase, leading up to the door from the basement bar, fell apart as people rushed to escape. The stairwell had been narrowed by two-thirds by the owner after renovations, the investigation found. One of those emergency exits, which would have provided a potential escape route, was reportedly located within the basement. Ms Panine is said to have accidentally started the fire after she was seen carrying sparklers moments before the blaze erupted.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (2nd R) attends the official memorial ceremony mourning the victims. Picture: Alamy