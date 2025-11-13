The French capital is marking the 10th anniversary of terrorist attacks that killed 132 people and injured hundreds more.

Many families measure time as "before" and "after" the attacks. The night reshaped France's sense of safety and purpose, hardening security while deepening a civic reflex for solidarity that endures a decade on.

Coordinated terrorist attacks turned Paris into a theatre of blood and calamity 10 years ago, with gunfire on cafe terraces, explosions near a stadium and a night-time massacre at the Bataclan concert hall leaving 132 people dead and hundreds injured.

Paris is marking the November 13 anniversary with a sequence of tributes led by president Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo at each attack site: the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, then the cafes and restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements, and finally the Bataclan, with a minute of silence before each memorial plaque.

Parents, partners and friends of victims will stand closest to the plaques, officials said.

At Place de la Republique, Parisians are invited to leave candles, flowers and notes at the foot of the statue of national symbol Marianne, as in 2015, and to follow the ceremonies on a giant screen.

Children are expected to come with parents to light candles and lay flowers. City officials asked the public to keep gatherings calm and to give families space at the memorials.

The commemorations will culminate at the Jardin du 13-Novembre, a new memorial garden opposite City Hall.

Conceived with the help of victims' associations, it bears the 132 names of those killed on granite stelae, with plantings that echo the attack sites and benches for reflection.

Designers added small signs of life - bird baths, nesting boxes, shade - for children at the request of families. The ceremony is scheduled for 6pm (5pm GMT) and will be attended by Mr Macron and Ms Hidalgo.

The Eiffel Tower is to be lit in the colours of the French flag after nightfall. The French football federation will observe a minute of silence and other tributes at France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes.

On November 13 2015 - a Friday - nine gunmen and suicide bombers from the so-called Islamic State struck within minutes of one another.