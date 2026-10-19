Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend to protest against dysfunctional public services and cost-of-living pressures.

By Ella Bennett

Parisians 'Keep Calm and Carry On' while rioters clashed with police, looted buildings and set fires, as protests descended into violence over the weekend.

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One video shows the moment nonchalant diners enjoy a cigarette and a glass of wine while protesters set fires in Paris. The man and woman calmly enjoy their night, seemingly unfazed by the fire burning just behind them. Another video shared on TikTok appears to show diners eating at a restaurant, while a fire burning in the street can be seen reflected in the window. Paris has seen days of riots and destruction after protests that began as a call for better school conditions descended into prolonged violence. France has seen its most violent days of unrest in years after the protests over high prices and public services left one demonstrator dead, hundreds of police injured and more than 2,400 people arrested. Read more: Lockdown in Marseille: City bans public gatherings as France battles wave of violent protests and looting that have erupted across the country Read more: Macron and wife Brigitte likened to Marie Antionette after pair dance at Celine Dion amid French riots - as arrest toll hits 1,800

President Emmanuel Macron turned down his interior minister's offer to resign, telling him instead on Monday to put an end to barricades and looting and be transparent about intelligence failings. Fears of tensions inside Macron's fragile government over apparent security shortcomings — coming just as the government needs to pass a much-needed budget bill to rein in its finances — are set to further unsettle investors. France deployed 60,000 police and other security forces on Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio, but acknowledged that wasn't enough to control violent crowds in "certain cities".

Two customers sit on the terrace of a cafe on a street covered in debris in Marseille. Picture: Getty

Macron's presidential office, the Elysee, said on Monday that Nunez, a former Paris police chief, offered the president his resignation following the riots. Macron refused, but urged Nunez to urgently come up with new concepts "to put an end to the barricades and looting," the Elysee said. It added that Nunez also needed to "ensure transparency regarding the failures in foresight and intelligence that led to the violence". Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, a longtime Macron ally, echoed the president's calls on Monday, saying there were intelligence failures that left the state vulnerable in the face of what he called "extreme-left" rioters it had underestimated.

Police officers and a police vehicle move through tear gas beside a cafe terrace during tensions in central Pau, Pyrenees-Atlantiques, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France,. Picture: Getty