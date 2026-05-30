Hundreds of football fans were detained in Paris after thousands of supporters took to the streets following PSG’s win over Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Chaos broke out as early as the first half, which saw Arsenal’s dreams of winning on Europe’s biggest stage for the first time in their 140-year history end in agony following a 4-3 shoot-out defeat.

Police on Saturday said they detained over 200 people in the French capital after violent clashes erupted when thousands filled out onto the streets.

The French interior ministry said 326 people were detained across France , including 235 which were in Paris.

It was not immediately clear how many were remanded in custody to face further questioning.

Six vehicles and two businesses sustained damage while a police officer also suffered injuries, according to the Paris police headquarters.

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