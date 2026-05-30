Chaos in Paris: Dozens arrested as fans clash with riot police amid PSG Champions League final celebrations
Hundreds of football fans were detained in Paris after thousands of supporters took to the streets following PSG’s win over Arsenal in the Champions League final.
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Chaos broke out as early as the first half, which saw Arsenal’s dreams of winning on Europe’s biggest stage for the first time in their 140-year history end in agony following a 4-3 shoot-out defeat.
Police on Saturday said they detained over 200 people in the French capital after violent clashes erupted when thousands filled out onto the streets.
The French interior ministry said 326 people were detained across France , including 235 which were in Paris.
It was not immediately clear how many were remanded in custody to face further questioning.
Six vehicles and two businesses sustained damage while a police officer also suffered injuries, according to the Paris police headquarters.
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Meanwhile in Paris... 😭🇲🇫 pic.twitter.com/a3pDVrhp60— Football Fights (@Footballfights) May 30, 2026
Flares and fireworks were set off by the Eiffel Tower as the landmark was lit up in the colours of the winning French side.
Witnesses say rioting started as soon as Kai Haverts put Arsenal one nil up in the sixth minute, which saw riot police deployed and clashing with fans.
Officers used tear gas and baton charges against violent fans in Paris who filled the streets to watch the game on TV screens outside cafés and bars.
Footage shared to social media showed fireworks going off in packed streets, prompting swathes of onlookers to shriek in fear as they ran for safety.
The worst of the chaos was seen in the Chatelet area of the city, between the Louvre and Notre Dame Cathedral.
Hundreds of tourists visiting the hotspots also became unintentionally caught up in the trouble, while firefighters were seen battling to extinguish flares set off by PSG fans.
Around 5,000 police and gendarmes were deployed in the French capital and they arrested 39 arrested people by the end of the game, according to reports.
Footage aired on news channel BFM showed shocking scenes and brief skirmishes around PSG's Parc de Princes stadium in the west of the city, where over 40,000 fans gathered to watch the game on large screens.