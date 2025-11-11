The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, showed fans the perforation in a post on TikTok using a phone torch, and said it was the first time she had revealed the nasal injury.

She said: "I realise I have never actually addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable, I have a really loud whistle, if you go back to videos, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.

"Slightly different from a deviated septum, and that is, it's what you think it's from, don't do drugs kids or I mean do, I mean everyone's going to have the experience they need to have with life, I'm not going to tell anyone what to do, but I don't recommend it because it ruined my life.

"I don't want to get plastic surgery to fix it, because I'm almost six years sober, and so you have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don't want to f*** with that.

"But I've been living with this since I was about 20, and it's a bitch when you're in the studio recording vocals, and I can actually stick a spaghetti noodle (through) and do that with it."