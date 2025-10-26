Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of precious jewels from the Louvre museum in Paris, French media is reporting.

Last Sunday, a group of masked thieves broke into the museum and plucked jewels worth €88m (£77m) from the Gallery of Apollo.

They used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the gallery.

The stolen items included a tiara, necklace and earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense.

After the daring heist, the suspects jumped onto motor scooters to escape through the narrow streets of Paris.

The men in their 30s were originally from the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, and one was preparing to board a flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to Le Parisien.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...