Paris' oldest covered food market has been "completely destroyed" after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze tore through the Marché des Enfants Rouges in the French capital at around 3am local time, according to French media.

Firefighters brought the fire under control later in the morning, but the cause remains unknown.

The historic market, which first opened in 1615, was a popular destination for both tourists and locals in the upmarket Marais district.

It was home to fresh fruit and vegetable stalls, alongside a range of food vendors.

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