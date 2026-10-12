Oldest covered food market in Paris 'completely destroyed' in fire
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Paris' oldest covered food market has been "completely destroyed" after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.
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The blaze tore through the Marché des Enfants Rouges in the French capital at around 3am local time, according to French media.
Firefighters brought the fire under control later in the morning, but the cause remains unknown.
The historic market, which first opened in 1615, was a popular destination for both tourists and locals in the upmarket Marais district.
It was home to fresh fruit and vegetable stalls, alongside a range of food vendors.
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Lieutenant-Colonel de Bouvier, of the Paris Fire Brigade, said “high flames were affecting the entire covered market” when crews arrived.
He said: “Nothing remains of the covered market,” adding that the metal structure inside had also “partially collapsed”.
Ariel Weil, the mayor of Paris Centre, confirmed the market had been “totally destroyed”.
He described it as a “hub of conviviality and dining in the heart of the capital”.
Mr Weil also urged people to avoid the surrounding area in the north of the Marais district.
The market takes its name from the red clothing worn by children at a nearby orphanage. Its destruction marks the loss of a historic Paris landmark which has served the local community for more than 400 years.