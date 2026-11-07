Demonstrators are clashing with police in Paris as another day of protests spreads across France, marking the fourth consecutive weekend of disruption.

New protests and worker strikes began in France on Thursday, November 5 and have continued into the weekend amid concerns about the cost of living and calls for improved public services.

Around 75,000 people are understood to have taken to the streets of Paris - as police blocked an unauthorised Yellow Vests gathering near the Elysee Palace.

This is the fourth weekend of protests sparked by student anger over schools and wider economic concerns.

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