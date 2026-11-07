Paris police clash with protestors as 250,000 take to the streets in nationwide demonstration
It marks the fourth weekend of nationwide protests over the cost of living in France
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Demonstrators are clashing with police in Paris as another day of protests spreads across France, marking the fourth consecutive weekend of disruption.
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New protests and worker strikes began in France on Thursday, November 5 and have continued into the weekend amid concerns about the cost of living and calls for improved public services.
Around 75,000 people are understood to have taken to the streets of Paris - as police blocked an unauthorised Yellow Vests gathering near the Elysee Palace.
This is the fourth weekend of protests sparked by student anger over schools and wider economic concerns.
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Police have launched tear gas and stun grenades at protestors remaining at Paris' Place de la Nation at the end of a peaceful march, after demonstrators allegedly launched projectiles at them.
The Yellow Vests - a grassroots political protest group - had refused to join the national demonstrations, instead planning a separate rally in central Paris, in defiance of an official ban.
They also issued calls for "mass disobedience".
Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 70,000 police officers and security have been deployed across France.
French teachers and student groups have also called for additional strikes on Tuesday to keep up the pressure on the government, demanding more education spending across the nation.