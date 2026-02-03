In the background, the official profile of Elon Musk, of the social network X. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prosecutors in Paris have raided the offices of Elon Musk's X social media platform.

The raid is being conducted by the French cyber-crime unit, a statement confirmed. Europol is assisting the search, which is related to an investigation opened in January 2025. Both Elon Musk and former X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino have been summoned, the statement added.

The investigation is said to be part of efforts to ensure the social media platform complies with French laws. The investigation was expanded in the wake of an update that allowed users to create sexually explicit images of people, including children. “At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory,” the prosecutor’s office said.