Paris prosecutors raid France offices of Elon Musk's X
Prosecutors in Paris have raided the offices of Elon Musk's X social media platform.
The raid is being conducted by the French cyber-crime unit, a statement confirmed.
Europol is assisting the search, which is related to an investigation opened in January 2025.
Both Elon Musk and former X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino have been summoned, the statement added.
The investigation is said to be part of efforts to ensure the social media platform complies with French laws.
The investigation was expanded in the wake of an update that allowed users to create sexually explicit images of people, including children.
“At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory,” the prosecutor’s office said.
X is yet to comment but has previously branded the investigation "politically motivated."
It comes after the hard-right billionaire was forced to row back changes to his social media platform in the UK after the Labour Government threatened to ban X.
Speaking in the Commons last month, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The actions of Grok and X are disgusting, and they’re shameful.
“Frankly the decision to turn this into a premium service is horrific, and we’re absolutely determined to take action.“X has to act, and if not Ofcom has our full backing.
“I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law. But we’re not going to back down. We will strengthen existing laws and prepare legislation if it needs to go further."