The club said the Spaniard, who led PSG to the Champions League title last season, would undergo surgery after sustaining the injury on Friday.

The club said on X: “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris St Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone.

Read more: Emma Raducanu pulls out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team to play WTA event in Korea