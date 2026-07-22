The middle Fury child is promoting Superdrug products for kids on social media

Valencia Fury (top middle) has collaborated with Superdrug on promoting kids' products. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

The daughter of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has become the latest famous child to launch a brand deal.

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His post shows Valencia unboxing a large box of Superdrug’s kids range, then saying: “Hi I’m Valencia Fury, I’m eight years old, and I am obsessed with makeup.” She explains in a voiceover that Superdrug sent her their “Fantasy range, designed for kids like me.” The range includes hair accessories, lip balm, and jewellery. In the video, the eight year old says she was especially excited about receiving the candy floss shampoo which smells “like heaven.” She then tells her audience to head to their nearest Superdrug to shop the range. Valencia Fury’s deal with Superdrug makes her one of the youngest celebrity children to be involved with a beauty brand, as she is younger than Harper Beckham, 15, who is planning on launching a skincare line this year. The Fury family is no stranger to starting young, as Valencia’s 16-year-old sister, Venezuela, got married in May to her 19-year-old boyfriend on the Isle of Man.

Venezuela Fury (L) got married at aged 16 to Noah Price (R) in May. Picture: Getty