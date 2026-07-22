Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Valencia unveils brand deal aged eight
The middle Fury child is promoting Superdrug products for kids on social media
The daughter of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has become the latest famous child to launch a brand deal.
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Valencia Fury, 8, has collaborated with Superdrug to promote their new Fantasy range for kids, which was announced in an Instagram video posted by her father.
The young Fury has become a breakout star of her family’s Netflix series, At Home With the Furys, which documents the day-to-day life of her six siblings, her dad, and her mum, Paris Fury.
“Congratulations to my baby girl Valencia on her collaboration with @superdrug she is made for it. my little Bette Davis,” said Tyson Fury in an Instagram caption.
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His post shows Valencia unboxing a large box of Superdrug’s kids range, then saying: “Hi I’m Valencia Fury, I’m eight years old, and I am obsessed with makeup.”
She explains in a voiceover that Superdrug sent her their “Fantasy range, designed for kids like me.”
The range includes hair accessories, lip balm, and jewellery. In the video, the eight year old says she was especially excited about receiving the candy floss shampoo which smells “like heaven.” She then tells her audience to head to their nearest Superdrug to shop the range.
Valencia Fury’s deal with Superdrug makes her one of the youngest celebrity children to be involved with a beauty brand, as she is younger than Harper Beckham, 15, who is planning on launching a skincare line this year.
The Fury family is no stranger to starting young, as Valencia’s 16-year-old sister, Venezuela, got married in May to her 19-year-old boyfriend on the Isle of Man.
Children’s cosmetics is a booming industry, with three quarters of parents reporting that they bought their children beauty products between 2024 and 2025.
The most popular products are mascara, lipstick, skin oil, and foundation, for children ranging between as young as eight to 17.
This new market for children’s skincare and beauty products has led to growing concerns that children are developing a mental disorder coined by dermatologists and academics as Cosmetorexia; the obsession with achieving flawless skin.
Dermatologists are reporting rocketing rates of children using multiple skincare products at day, including some children as young as four using anti-aging products.
Social media is seen as the primary culprit behind why so many young people are developing obsessions with their skin health.
“Get ready with me” videos are rampant online, where young girls and women show off their skincare routines. These routines have started to involve more and more products, leading to belief among some viewers that they are not doing enough to maintain or improve their skin health.
However, not only are the children being influenced by these videos far too young to be using or needing these creams, serums, and chemicals, but their skin cannot handle the ingredients, and they are developing rashes and uncomfortable reactions.