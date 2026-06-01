We investigate possible causes of unrest after Paris Saint Germain's victory over Arsenal resulted in thousands joining in with violence

By William Mata

French police arrested 780 people in clashes in Paris after the Champions League final on Saturday, despite the city’s team, PSG, winning the match.

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Thousands took to the streets in the hours after the game, setting cars on fire, and shooting fireworks at police, with 59 officers and 219 participants reportedly injured. Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties after the final finished 1-1. But while Arsenal had a celebration the day after to mark their Premier League title, some of the Parisian fans took the chance to riot. Saturday’s scenes were similar to 2025, when two people died in riots that followed PSG beating Inter Milan to win last year’s Champions League final. Paris Saint-Germain fans were rioting mostly around the Champs Élysées neighbourhood, at the heart of the city, and close to their stadium, the Parc des Princes, in western Paris.

Thousands rallied in Paris after the match finished. Picture: Alamy

Riot police were out in force in Paris. Picture: Alamy

As well as missiles and flares, video showed Lime bikes set on fire, as police used tear gas to subdue the mob. There were also reports of similar, smaller, scenes in other French cities. Laurent Nuñez, the interior minister, said, “most of the celebrations took place peacefully,” but called the violence “absolutely unacceptable”. Far-right politician Marine Le Pen said: “Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots."Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence.” PSG hosted an official welcome party on Sunday after their squad returned from Budapest, where the final was played, and players greeted fans with the trophy. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted a celebratory message after the win, but also condemned the violence as “unacceptable scenes”. He said: "This is not football. This is not sport. This is not what we love. Thanks to our police and gendarmes, we will be relentless with those who have been arrested. "Nobody wants us to get used to this.” Why did PSG fans riot even though they won the Champions League? Non-fans looking for an excuse for violence Sources in France have cited a disproportionate amount of coverage of violence being reported by right-wing outlets, which encouraged any non-fans seeking to riot a chance to join in.

Ousamane Dembele lifted the trophy after Paris Saint-Germain won. Picture: Alamy

Anger at a potential Arsenal victory The Guardian reported that some rioting wore shirts that read “f*** Arsenal” and that unrest began after Arsenal had taken the lead. Kai Havertz had scored for the Gunners within five minutes. “The trouble started as soon as Arsenal went one-nil up,” a witness told The Sun. “Chairs and bottles were thrown at the police, who then moved in to make arrests. It was reported that cafes turned televisions showing the match off as tensions built.

Kai Havertz scored to put Arsenal into the lead. Picture: Alamy

Release of emotion after a close-run win PSG did not equalise until the 66th minute when Ousmane Dembélé scored a penalty. Tensions, and alcohol, might have played a part in a build up of emotions, with the violent scenes perhaps being an outlet for these. Release of emotions at unrest at French politics in general One commentator told LBC that the scenes are reminiscent of a general unease at French politics and society at the moment. Local elections in March saw gains for far right parties, although left-wing parties held onto control in Paris and Marseille. Division in France is shown in a crowded field of potential candidates for the 2027 general elections, in which Mr Macron, president since 2017, will not stand. It has also been colloquially reported that French police had been heavy-handed in using batons and tear gas, and that this led to further anger. Mr Nunez had said a "very robust, very solid system in place" for policing after the scenes in 2025.

Fans welcomed PSG back to the Parc des Princes. Picture: Alamy