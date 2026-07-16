An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter has been placed under formal investigation and remanded in custody in France over suspicions he started a fire in the historic Fontainebleau forest.

The teenager is among six people arrested as part of the investigation into the wildfires, which have burned through more than 2,000 hectares of woodland around 60 kilometres south-east of Paris.

According to prosecutor Diane Ngomsik, the suspect initially admitted “setting fire to twigs with a lighter and petrol” before later withdrawing that confession.

The fires forced around 1,000 local residents to leave their homes as they spread through the forest, while the A6 motorway linking Paris with the south-east of the country was shut.

Local authorities said on Tuesday evening that hundreds of firefighters had succeeded in containing the flames, although the fire had not yet been fully extinguished.

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