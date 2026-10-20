The code will give drivers the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for honest mistakes, such as stopping briefly to check directions, and for issues they cannot control

By Alice Padgett

Drivers are set to get new rights to challenge unfair private parking charges, including a guaranteed five minutes to decide whether to park, the Government has announced.

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The code will give drivers the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for honest mistakes. Picture: economic images/Alamy

She said the new rules would offer greater clarity for drivers, including those caught in genuine emergencies or who make a simple administrative error. “If you had 5 minutes trying to get change to get your parking ticket, you parked up and you’re trying to do it, you’re not going to get charges anymore that we see at the moment,” she said. “If it’s an emergency, genuine, and it’s shown that you weren’t trying to do away with not parking, again, you won’t get tickets anymore.” “If they don’t comply by the regulations, they won’t be able to enforce it,” she said. “They won’t be able to charge you for your parking, and they won’t be able to go after you afterwards.” Ms Rayner said she had been hit with a parking penalty herself after entering one incorrect character in the registration number of a hire car, despite including the correct make, model and colour. “I appealed, and they said, forget it, you’re still paying,” she said.

Currently, private parking companies use vehicle keeper information from the DVLA to pursue parking charges. Picture: Richard Baker/Getty