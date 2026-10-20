Government vows to end rip-off parking charges from 'cowboy operators' under new crackdown
The code will give drivers the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for honest mistakes, such as stopping briefly to check directions, and for issues they cannot control
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Drivers are set to get new rights to challenge unfair private parking charges, including a guaranteed five minutes to decide whether to park, the Government has announced.
Listen to this article
Motorists will also be given 10 minutes to leave car parks without facing a penalty once their session ends under a new private parking code of practice.Motorists to gain right to challenge private parking fines with charges to be capped by Government
The code will give drivers the right to have charges cancelled on appeal for honest mistakes, such as stopping briefly to check directions, and for issues they cannot control, including a vehicle breakdown in a car park, a medical emergency or a broken ticket machine, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
For drivers who make mistakes such as forgetting parking permits, entering a vehicle registration wrong or forgetting to confirm it in a parking machine, they will face a maximum charge of £20 on appeal under the new rules.
Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Angela Rayner told LBC: "We’ve had enough of rip-off charges."
Read More: Vigilante wrecking parking meters in sleepy seaside town with glue and foam has evaded police for six months
Read More: Passengers playing music without headphones and vaping on buses face £1,000 fine in anti-social behaviour crackdown
She said the new rules would offer greater clarity for drivers, including those caught in genuine emergencies or who make a simple administrative error.
“If you had 5 minutes trying to get change to get your parking ticket, you parked up and you’re trying to do it, you’re not going to get charges anymore that we see at the moment,” she said.
“If it’s an emergency, genuine, and it’s shown that you weren’t trying to do away with not parking, again, you won’t get tickets anymore.”
“If they don’t comply by the regulations, they won’t be able to enforce it,” she said.
“They won’t be able to charge you for your parking, and they won’t be able to go after you afterwards.”
Ms Rayner said she had been hit with a parking penalty herself after entering one incorrect character in the registration number of a hire car, despite including the correct make, model and colour.
“I appealed, and they said, forget it, you’re still paying,” she said.
She added that drivers who can prove they have a valid permit should not be charged in full for failing to display it correctly.
The Government also plans to introduce an independent oversight and scrutiny board to examine data from the new system and identify firms failing to comply.
Ms Rayner said: “They’ll lose the licence, the certification, and they won’t be able to access the records, so they won’t be able to run the business basically if they don’t comply.”
The code will mean private parking charges are frozen at a maximum of £100, while operators who do not comply risk losing access to DVLA data, the Government said.
Currently, private parking companies use vehicle keeper information from the DVLA to pursue parking charges.
A record 16.9 million parking tickets were handed out by private businesses in the year to the end of March, according to analysis of Government data by the Press Association and motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.
That is up from 14.4 million a year earlier, and 6.8 million in 2018/19.
Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total cost to drivers may be more than £4.6 million per day at the current rate.
The parking industry has attributed the rise to an increase in the number of car parks being managed.
The new private parking code of practice will apply in England, Scotland and Wales and will bring in a fully independent scrutiny and oversight board for the first time.
Private operators will be required to report data on the charges they issue and how appeals are handled which will then be scrutinised by the board.
The Government has said it will consult on private parking debt recovery fees, including whether to cut the existing £70 cap or scrap the fees entirely.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the code was a “step in the right direction” to protect drivers from the practices of some private parking companies, but “not the leap” the motoring services company had been campaigning for.