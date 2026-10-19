The Prime Minister has said the charges "leave people feeling ripped off and out of pocket"

The Government has announced new rights for drivers to challenge private parking tickets. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

By Sophie Clark

The Government has announced new rights for drivers to challenge unfair private parking charges and more flexibility around entering and leaving car parks.

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These new rights include being able to appeal charges made for honest mistakes such as pausing to check directions or having a vehicle break down, a guaranteed free five minutes within car parks to decide where to park, and 10 minutes to leave a car park without facing a penalty. The Government's new private parking code of practice will also put regulation into place that drivers who forget a parking permit or enter their details incorrectly can only face a maximum penalty of £20, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “Being a few minutes late back to your car or typing one digit of your numberplate wrong shouldn’t end with a hefty fine landing on your doormat.” Read more: Campaign launches calling for 90-minute free parking to help revive high streets Read more: Robo-taxis take to London streets as passengers get access to Uber-Wayve autonomous cars for first time in UK

Whitcomb Street car park, part of a proposed wider redevelopment of the Huguenot House site by Westminster Council, central London, UK. Picture: mark phillips/Alamy

“These charges leave people feeling ripped off and out of pocket, so I’m putting a stop to them,” said Mr Burnham. “We are introducing clearer rules, longer grace periods and lower charges for genuine mistakes, while going after the deliberate scams that rip drivers off.” The code will mean private parking charges are frozen at a maximum of £100, while operators who do not comply risk losing access to DVLA data, the Government said. Currently, private parking companies use vehicle keeper information from the DVLA to pursue parking charges. Private parking companies make millions from parking tickets, and that number has risen in recent years. A record 16.9 million parking tickets were handed out by private businesses in the year to the end of March, up from 14.4 million a year earlier. The parking industry has attributed the rise to an increase in the number of car parks being managed.