Motorists win right to challenge hefty private parking fines with charges to be capped by Government
The Prime Minister has said the charges "leave people feeling ripped off and out of pocket"
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The Government has announced new rights for drivers to challenge unfair private parking charges and more flexibility around entering and leaving car parks.
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These new rights include being able to appeal charges made for honest mistakes such as pausing to check directions or having a vehicle break down, a guaranteed free five minutes within car parks to decide where to park, and 10 minutes to leave a car park without facing a penalty.
The Government's new private parking code of practice will also put regulation into place that drivers who forget a parking permit or enter their details incorrectly can only face a maximum penalty of £20, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “Being a few minutes late back to your car or typing one digit of your numberplate wrong shouldn’t end with a hefty fine landing on your doormat.”
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“These charges leave people feeling ripped off and out of pocket, so I’m putting a stop to them,” said Mr Burnham.
“We are introducing clearer rules, longer grace periods and lower charges for genuine mistakes, while going after the deliberate scams that rip drivers off.”
The code will mean private parking charges are frozen at a maximum of £100, while operators who do not comply risk losing access to DVLA data, the Government said.
Currently, private parking companies use vehicle keeper information from the DVLA to pursue parking charges.
Private parking companies make millions from parking tickets, and that number has risen in recent years.
A record 16.9 million parking tickets were handed out by private businesses in the year to the end of March, up from 14.4 million a year earlier.
The parking industry has attributed the rise to an increase in the number of car parks being managed.
The new private parking code of practice will apply in England, Scotland and Wales and will bring in a fully independent scrutiny and oversight board for the first time.
RAC Foundation head of policy Simon Williams said the code was a “step in the right direction,” although it does not ban debt recovery fees, which is something his group has campaigned for.
The Government has said it will consult on private parking debt recovery fees, including whether to cut the existing £70 cap or scrap the fees entirely.
Mr Williams said: “While this isn’t quite the Christmas present we wanted for drivers, it should hopefully save many the stress of having to challenge unfair tickets.”
The new code is expected to come into force by the end of this year.
Greg Smith, a shadow transport minister, criticised the plan, saying: “Andy Burnham posing as the driver’s friend is a joke. This is the same Labour Government that is doubling parking fines right across England. Five minutes’ grace in a supermarket car park will not fool anyone.
“The £100 maximum stays exactly where it is, and Labour has ducked banning the debt recovery fees piled on top. Labour’s war on drivers carries on regardless.
“Only the Conservatives, with our Plan for Drivers, will back the people who keep this country moving.”