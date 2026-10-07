People taking the trial drug reported experiencing better movement and less stiffness

The drug led to Parkinson's patients reporting reduction in symptoms. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

People living with Parkinson's disease have been given a potential boost thanks to a new drug being trialled by scientists which reportedly reduced its symptoms.

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Patients saw a reduction in their level of stiffness, slowness, and tremors, raising hopes for a new range of treatments. The drug, called solengepras, was tested on a number of people including those being treated by the NHS, and also resulted in easier everyday tasks like eating and dressing. They also reported feeling less sleepy and functioning better throughout the day, according to scientists from Cerevance, the US clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that developed the new drug. Read more: 'Where am I and who are you?': Convicted killer Christa Pike wakes up with 'no memory' of botched execution Read more: Elderly woman, 87, dies in hospital after her eviction from Madrid home sparked mass protests across Spain

The drug could be approved for use in the UK in the next three years. Picture: Alamy

The findings from the phase-three trial also reported to have a higher quality of life overall, and will be shared with regulators who will consider the approval of the roll-out of the treatment in the UK within three years. Differing from existing Parkinson's treatments, solengepras acts on dopamine, a chemical messenger in the brain that is depleted in people with the disease. Scientists say it targets a different part of the brain's movement system through the blocking of a receptor called GPR6, which slows down movement. Existing treatments work by increasing dopamine, but those drugs are known to cause side effects such as nausea and hallucinations.

The study included NHS patients. Picture: Alamy