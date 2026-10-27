Organisers of the Cyclopark parkrun in Gravesend said they had been forced to take the "difficult decision" to call off the event

Organisers called off the event after Kent County Council erected three bollards and two planters on a cycle path. . Picture: Cyclopark parkrun

By Issy Clarke

A popular Kent parkrun event has been cancelled after the local council placed large planters and bollards along the route.

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Sessions House Kent County Council Maidstone Kent. Picture: Nigel Bowles/Alamy

In a statement posted online, the organisers said they had been forced to take the "difficult decision" to cancel the event. “We need time to fully review the changes, consider the course layout and ensure we can deliver a safe and enjoyable event for everyone," the statement added. “We appreciate this will be disappointing, but the safety of our participants and volunteers has to come first. “Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We will keep everyone updated as soon as we have more information.” Parkrun is a free 5k race organised by local communities that takes place every Saturday.

Parkrun is a free 5k race organised by local communities that takes place every Saturday. Picture: Paul Hayward/Alamy