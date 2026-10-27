Parkrun cancelled after council installs planters and bollards on route
Organisers of the Cyclopark parkrun in Gravesend said they had been forced to take the "difficult decision" to call off the event
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A popular Kent parkrun event has been cancelled after the local council placed large planters and bollards along the route.
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Organisers of the Cyclopark parkrun in Gravesend cancelled the race on Saturday morning after Kent County Council erected three bollards and two planters on a cycle path.
It is understood the council installed the barriers over fears of traffic using the cycle lane.
The popular running event had taken place more than 300 times and been completed by more than 10,000 different participants.
A spokesperson for the parkrun said they hoped to bring back the race with a redesigned route.
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In a statement posted online, the organisers said they had been forced to take the "difficult decision" to cancel the event.
“We need time to fully review the changes, consider the course layout and ensure we can deliver a safe and enjoyable event for everyone," the statement added.
“We appreciate this will be disappointing, but the safety of our participants and volunteers has to come first.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We will keep everyone updated as soon as we have more information.”
Parkrun is a free 5k race organised by local communities that takes place every Saturday.
Races take place up and down the county and worldwide, with participants invited to run, walk or jog in their local park.
A Kent County Council spokesperson told the BBC: "The planters are designed to help deter and slow unauthorised access while ensuring the route remains accessible and safe.
"The Cyclopark Charity and Cyclopark Parkrun are working together to get the parkrun back up and running as soon as possible, further to confirmation of a redesigned course.
"We will continue to work closely with the Cyclopark Charity and Kent Police to help ensure the area remains welcoming and enjoyable for everyone who uses it."
A joint statement from Cyclopark and the parkrun's organisers said they were reviewing the course so the event can safely resume.