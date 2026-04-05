The UK is facing a growing loneliness epidemic, especially among young people. According to an ONS study last year, 33% of Britons aged 16 to 29 reported feeling lonely "often, always or some of the time" - the highest of all age groups.

Ironically, loneliness is most acute in our cities, the very places built to bring people together. Yet cities also hold a powerful antidote: their parks and green spaces. London alone boasts over 3,000 parks, with 20% of the city classified as public green space. Studies show that spending time in these spaces can reduce loneliness and foster a sense of connection.

But here’s the problem: the UK has the highest rate of non-use of urban green spaces in Europe, with 25% of people never visiting them. For young people, the barriers are even higher. Research from UCL’s Bartlett School of Planning reveals that many feel unwelcome in public parks, citing feelings of exclusion. The result? A growing detachment from the benefits that outdoor spaces can provide.

Lack of funding, poor maintenance, and disconnected infrastructure all take part of the blame. But crucially, if we want young people to access our numerous green spaces, we need to be more active in communicating their benefits. Whether run by councils, charitable trusts or other community interest companies, our parks need to shift from being a backdrop to being the enabler – of experiences, memories and togetherness.

To do this, we must strip away the barriers to entry. Too often, young people simply don’t know what local parks have to offer, or feel those spaces aren’t for them – when in fact, parks are some of the few public places that teens can still enjoy for free. The challenge is essentially one of communication. Green spaces need to be just as forward and clear as any enterprise or cultural institution, in stating what they are, what they stand for and what they have to offer – through visuals, messaging, tone of voice, wayfinding, events, partnerships and audience engagement.

For example, ‘multiplicity’ was at the heart of our recent work with Gunnersbury Park & Museum. We captured and communicatedthe full character, complexity and richness of the site, transforming its brand into a beacon of inclusivity and exploration. It helped the organisation articulate its purpose through a vibrant new visual identity that informs everything from cultural programming to park signs. The new wayfinding system especially reflects the enjoyment and joyfulness of the park, distinguishing it from London’s other green spaces.

The transformation of (my local) Daubeney Fields in Hackney is another great example. We’ve seen years of incremental improvements – renovations of the playground, crowdsourced investment into the Hackney Bumps skate park, addition of new exercise equipment and making the entrances more welcoming. Youth-centric design and genuine grassroots support have actively made the park a better place, more family friendly and welcoming to all ages. Everything – right down to the charming Hackney Bumps logo (and highly sought after apparel) – speaks of time enjoyed together.

None of this happens in a vacuum. Collaboration, between councils, local charities, grassroots groups and young people themselves, is vital for creating spaces that are vibrant and well-used. The successes demonstrate the effectiveness of decisions made together – and benefits communicated clearly and confidently.

If we want to combat loneliness, we must reimagine our parks as more than just green backdrops. They must become active, inclusive spaces that foster connection, with a strong and articulate voice. The antidote to loneliness is already here – we just need to unlock its potential.

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Benji Wiedemann is the Co-Founder & Executive Creative Director of Wiedemann Lampe.

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