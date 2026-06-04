Margaret Mizen, whose son bled to death after being struck with a glass baking dish in 2008, tells LBC how "in-house arguing" among MPs has cast a shadow over Henry Nowak's memory

Margaret Mizen told LBC that "in-house arguing" among politicians is "beyond words" and disrespectful to Henry's parents, who previously called for calm. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

The mother of Jimmy Mizen has spoken out over politicians' comments in the wake of Henry Nowak's murder, insisting their behaviour is "beyond words" and disrespectful to his grieving family.

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Margaret Mizen, the mother of murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen, has experienced the crippling grief of losing a child first hand after her son bled to death at the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill. The incident saw the 16-year-old fatally struck with a glass baking dish weilded by Jake Fahri in 2008, which shattered on impact. Mrs Mizen has now told LBC that "in-house arguing" among politicians is "beyond words" and disrespectful to Henry's parents, who previously called for calm in the wake of the tragedy. Henry Nowak was stabbed to death in December with a ceremonial knife by Vickrum Digwa, 23. He was then handcuffed by police and bled to death. Read more: Starmer and Badenoch meet with family of murdered Henry Nowak as row grows over politicising his death Read more: My friend's murder was weaponised by politicians. Henry Nowak's family deserve better

Jimmy Mizen was murdered in a bakery in South East London in 2008. Picture: PA

She said: "The in-house arguing within Parliament is beyond words. For me, that's worse than anything. "The parents have called for calm, and obviously it hasn't been respected, but it hasn't been respected anywhere and certainly not amongst our politicians." Speaking outside the court earlier this week, Henry Nowak's father Mark said: "We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension," "We want his story to make our streets safer for everyone."

Henry Nowak's father Mark speaking to the media outside Southampton Crown Court. Picture: PA

Ms Mizen also called on politicians to stop arguing and take real action on knife crime. "There is a family grieving beyond words, and they have to find a way of coping with that for the rest of their lives. The politicians need to stop arguing and we need to look at how this happened", she said. "I've heard on the news again that the politicians are going to look at knife crime and really do something about it. They've been saying exactly the same words since I lost my son, and still it's happening." She also shared that her "heart is with the family" of Henry Nowak and sent them love in dealing with that will be a 'very difficult time.' "My heart is with them, and I will send them all my love. This is a really difficult time for them, and they're the ones we need to be thinking of, not these politicians making silly comments."

Barry and Margaret Mizen. Picture: Alamy