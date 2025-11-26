Parliament security staff stage 24-hour Budget day strike
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members are involved in the row
Security staff in Parliament have launched a 24-hour strike on Budget day in a dispute over terms and conditions.
Listen to this article
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members are involved in the row.
They walked out at 7am, mounting picket lines outside Parliament which were expected to be joined by a number of MPs.
The guards previously took action in September.
Read more: Farmers banned from bringing tractors to Budget Day protest outside Parliament
Read more: Rachel Reeves’ Budget: Tax rises, welfare spending and ’fair and necessary choices’
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “No one deserves to have their contracts effectively torn up and rewritten.
“These members have been treated disgracefully, despite working day and night to ensure the safety of MPs, Lords, staff and visitors in the UK’s national Parliament building.
“PCS demands that the employer comes to the table to talk, to listen to our members’ serious concerns, and to guarantee a fair settlement.”
A Parliament spokesperson said: “Parliamentary security staff are valued colleagues. The decision to take further strike action is disappointing, particularly given the continued engagement undertaken to try to resolve outstanding concerns.
“We remain committed to working closely with staff and unions to address the issues raised and to reach a resolution.
“As always, the safety and security of all members of the parliamentary community, as well as those visiting Parliament, remains our absolute priority.
“Working closely with the Metropolitan Police, we are implementing robust contingency plans to ensure the safety of the estate and to prevent disruption to business, including the autumn statement.”