The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members are involved in the row

Parliament security staff stage 24-hour Budget day strike. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Security staff in Parliament have launched a 24-hour strike on Budget day in a dispute over terms and conditions.

They walked out at 7am, mounting picket lines outside Parliament which were expected to be joined by a number of MPs. The guards previously took action in September. Read more: Farmers banned from bringing tractors to Budget Day protest outside Parliament Read more: Rachel Reeves' Budget: Tax rises, welfare spending and 'fair and necessary choices'

Members of the PCS gathered during the strike outside the Parliament in London. The members of the trade union demand better payments, job security. Picture: Krisztian Elek/ZUMA Press Wire