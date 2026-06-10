Sir Keir Starmer is set to face questions about the Belfast beheading attempt in Prime Minister's Questions [PMQs].

The prime minister might also face questions from opposition leader Kemi Badenoch over fears that magistrates' courts 'won't cope' with justice secretary David Lammy axing jury trials .

When is Prime Minister's Questions and is PMQs on today?

Yes, PMQs will go ahead from midday on Wednesday, June 10, from the House of Commons and LBC radio will broadcast it live.

PMQs is held every Wednesday apart from when the House of Commons is in recess.

The latest parliamentary session began with the King's Speech in May.

Parliamentary recess dates for 2026

Summer: July 16 - September 1,

Conference: September 15 - October 12,

Christmas 2026: December 17 - January 4, 2027

Parliament will not go into recess for the Makerfield by-election or any of the other votes held on June 18.