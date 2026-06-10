Parliament summer recess dates and is PMQs on today?
Dates for when MPs in Parliament will rise for their summer break and when are they back in for the autumn?
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face questions about the Belfast beheading attempt in Prime Minister's Questions [PMQs].
Listen to this article
Riots were held in the Northern Ireland capital after Stephen Ogilvie was attacked with a knife, the victim losing his left eye in the ordeal.
The prime minister might also face questions from opposition leader Kemi Badenoch over fears that magistrates' courts 'won't cope' with justice secretary David Lammy axing jury trials.
Ms Badenoch might also press about Public Sector Equality Duty, after announcing she would look to remove it from the Equality Act if her party wins power.
Read also: Hero dad who confronted Belfast knife attacker with a hurling stick must be honoured, Labour chairwoman says
Read also: Some political parties 'don’t believe in defence', says former Nato chief
When is Prime Minister's Questions and is PMQs on today?
Yes, PMQs will go ahead from midday on Wednesday, June 10, from the House of Commons and LBC radio will broadcast it live.
PMQs is held every Wednesday apart from when the House of Commons is in recess.
The latest parliamentary session began with the King's Speech in May.
Parliamentary recess dates for 2026
- Summer: July 16 - September 1,
- Conference: September 15 - October 12,
- Christmas 2026: December 17 - January 4, 2027
Parliament will not go into recess for the Makerfield by-election or any of the other votes held on June 18.