The probe was paused when he stepped down as an MP.

A probe into donations accepted by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has reopened. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The parliamentary watchdog has reopened its investigation into Nigel Farage's finances just hours after he was declared winner of the Clacton by-election.

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The probe was paused when he stepped down as an MP - only to announce that he would stand in another contest for the Essex seat. This pause has now been undone after he beat the only main contender - Count Binface - after all the main parties refused to stand. The parliamentary commissioner for standards is now restarting its investigation, according to the Commons website. It concerns allegations about donations, after the Reform UK leader failed to declare a £5million gift he received before becoming an MP in the 2024 general election from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Lee Anderson said Reform UK will “of course” cooperate with the parliamentary investigation. The Reform MP said that “as far as I’m concerned, and Reform UK are concerned, that the slate is wiped clean now in Clacton”. Read more: Nigel Farage re-elected as MP in Clacton by-election win, but refuses to attend declaration amid disputed claims of 'credible threat' against him Read more: 'No threat to Clacton count' despite Farage refusing to attend by-election declaration

Count Binface came second in the by-election in Clacton. Picture: Getty

Asked whether they would cooperate with a probe by Parliament’s standards watchdog, he added: “Of course we will. We’ll always cooperate with any procedure within Parliament. That’s what we do.“ Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokeswoman Lisa Smart MP called for the investigations into Mr Farage to “crack on”. She said: “Like most people who win a fight against a bin, Farage has come away looking daft and smelling of yesterday’s chip paper. “Now that he’s heading back to Westminster, the investigation into his shady financial affairs and £5 million ‘gift’ must crack on. Reform claims to fight for the people, but they answer to crypto-billionaires."