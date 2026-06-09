Lord Robertson said some parties’ refusal to believe in the value of defence has “created a degree of animosity towards the armed forces, towards recruitment, and across society as a whole”.

Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson has said some political parties 'don’t believe in defence'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Some political parties “don’t believe in defence” the former head of Nato has claimed.

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Lord Robertson addrerssed his comments to SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan (L). Picture: Getty

Addressing SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan, he added: “Your party, in its hostility to Trident and to the independent nuclear deterrent, which is something which moves the needle inside the Kremlin.” Lord Robertson continued: “We have to adapt to the new world and that is what the strategic defence review does. “We did so much research, so much interrogation, so much in the way of consultation that we believe that this is the model to intimidate our enemies, inspire our friends and make the country much better than it is.” Lord Robertson also recalled threatening to resign over a “big argument” with then-chancellor Gordon Brown over defence spending, during his time in Sir Tony Blair’s government. “We did your strategic defence review in 1998 and he tried to get money from my budget and (junior minister) John Reid and John Spellar, and I went to see Tony Blair and said that we would resign if that money was taken out of our budget at that time. “We kept the money in the budget, but I know that Gordon Brown is also now saying that more should be spend on defence. “I pointed out to him what he did to me and he said: ‘Well, that was then and this is now.'”

Lord Robertson pictures with Secretary of State for Defence John Healey in 2024. Picture: Getty