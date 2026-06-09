Some political parties 'don’t believe in defence', says former Nato chief
Lord Robertson said some parties’ refusal to believe in the value of defence has “created a degree of animosity towards the armed forces, towards recruitment, and across society as a whole”.
Some political parties “don’t believe in defence” the former head of Nato has claimed.
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Lord George Robertson served as Sir Tony Blair’s defence secretary before taking on the top job at the alliance between 1999 and 2004.
He authored a strategic defence review last year and has since hit out at the “corrosive complacency” among parties on the issue.
“I can’t help but say there are some political parties that don’t believe in defence, don’t believe in defence at all," Lord Robertson said at the Scottish Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
“That has created a degree of animosity towards the armed forces, towards recruitment, in society as a whole.
“There are elements in my party who are pacifists by nature and who have a different view from the one that I’ve taken.”
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Addressing SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan, he added: “Your party, in its hostility to Trident and to the independent nuclear deterrent, which is something which moves the needle inside the Kremlin.”
Lord Robertson continued: “We have to adapt to the new world and that is what the strategic defence review does.
“We did so much research, so much interrogation, so much in the way of consultation that we believe that this is the model to intimidate our enemies, inspire our friends and make the country much better than it is.”
Lord Robertson also recalled threatening to resign over a “big argument” with then-chancellor Gordon Brown over defence spending, during his time in Sir Tony Blair’s government.
“We did your strategic defence review in 1998 and he tried to get money from my budget and (junior minister) John Reid and John Spellar, and I went to see Tony Blair and said that we would resign if that money was taken out of our budget at that time.
“We kept the money in the budget, but I know that Gordon Brown is also now saying that more should be spend on defence.
“I pointed out to him what he did to me and he said: ‘Well, that was then and this is now.'”
SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan MP said: “As today’s evidence session made clear, the Labour Party and Tories have spent decades cutting the UK’s defence capabilities, and slashing our defence budgets, with Westminster austerity cuts.
“It is a disgrace that they have decimated our armed forces, reduced Scottish regiments, and left our personnel without the equipment and support they need in the face of growing international threats.
“The SNP has consistently led support for Scotland’s armed forces – demanding more investment in our vital conventional defence capabilities and personnel.
“The SNP Scottish Government has also invested millions in complex warship manufacturing on the Clyde and prioritised support for Scottish veterans.
“The SNP, like the majority of Scotland does not want Westminster nuclear weapons on the Clyde.
“We believe the billions wasted on Trident would be much better spent on conventional defence to meet the threats we face, which Trident has not deterred.
“The SNP is committed to joining Nato as an independent country – and we will continue to lead support for Scotland’s armed forces in the face of Westminster austerity cuts.”