Parts of UK may get ‘brief respite’ from scorching temperatures
Parts of the country might be hit with a little rain, but the forecaster said the scorching conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week
Parts of the UK may experience a 'brief respite' from the scorching heatwave gripping the UK, with light rain and clouds predicted in some places on Monday.
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The Met Office said it will be windy in some places on Monday with cooler temperatures in the east, but warm temperatures in the west.
Parts of the country might be hit with a little rain, but the forecaster said the scorching conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week.
Meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “For the time being it looks like the heatwave is set to continue, but depending on where you are, there may be a brief respite in the heat to come.”
Experts have warned that parts of southern England and the Midlands face an “exceptional” risk of wildfires this week as the heatwave continues.
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Most of the rest of England and Wales is deemed to be of “very high” risk over the coming days.
The Met Office has said the scorching heatwave conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week, with most areas expected to stay dry, sunny and very hot.
Several fires have ravaged parts of the UK and Europe amid the hot spell.
Residents were evacuated as 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a "serious" fire at a train station in Walthamstow, north east London.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has been called out to two moorland wildfires in recent days, declaring a major incident due to the impact of one fire at Tintwistle Moor on Sunday night.
On Sunday night a wildfire tore though Conwy Mountain in north Wales.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also called out to a “large fire in the open” on the South Downs near Eastbourne on Saturday while teams also tackled a blaze at Devil’s Dyke in South Downs National Park in West Sussex.
And around four Brits are among the victims killed in deadly Spanish fires which have ripped through Andalusia in recent days
Forecasters have said areas of England and Wales will continue to exceed 30C throughout the weekend and into next week as the country swelters in the third heatwave of the year.
The Met Office has revealed that record-breaking temperatures have led to 2026 becoming the first year to record 35C on six separate days.
This broke the previous records set in 1976 and 2020 when five days were recorded with temperatures over 35C.
This year has also become the first to see temperatures of 35C or higher in three calendar months – and broke the record for most temperatures of 34C or higher, with nine so far this summer.
The hot weather in recent days has led to a number of water-related deaths, with Derbyshire Constabulary announcing that the body of an 18-year-old man had been recovered from the water near the weir at the Darley Abbey Mills complex after two teenagers got into difficulty.
On Sunday, two men died after entering the water to help two children who had come into difficulty at Seaton Carew beach in Hartlepool.
Greater Manchester Police said an 18-year-old male died at Dovestone Reservoir, Oldham, on Friday.