Parts of the country might be hit with a little rain, but the forecaster said the scorching conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week

Parts of the country might be hit with a little rain, but the forecaster said the scorching conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Parts of the UK may experience a 'brief respite' from the scorching heatwave gripping the UK, with light rain and clouds predicted in some places on Monday.

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Smoke rises from scorched heathland near Conwy Mountain, North Wales, UK, after firefighters extinguished a grass fire during the wider Conwy Mountain wildfire,. Picture: Alamy

Most of the rest of England and Wales is deemed to be of “very high” risk over the coming days. The Met Office has said the scorching heatwave conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week, with most areas expected to stay dry, sunny and very hot. Several fires have ravaged parts of the UK and Europe amid the hot spell. Residents were evacuated as 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a "serious" fire at a train station in Walthamstow, north east London. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has been called out to two moorland wildfires in recent days, declaring a major incident due to the impact of one fire at Tintwistle Moor on Sunday night. On Sunday night a wildfire tore though Conwy Mountain in north Wales.

A Major Wildfire at Tintwistle Moor on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also called out to a “large fire in the open” on the South Downs near Eastbourne on Saturday while teams also tackled a blaze at Devil’s Dyke in South Downs National Park in West Sussex. And around four Brits are among the victims killed in deadly Spanish fires which have ripped through Andalusia in recent days Forecasters have said areas of England and Wales will continue to exceed 30C throughout the weekend and into next week as the country swelters in the third heatwave of the year. The Met Office has revealed that record-breaking temperatures have led to 2026 becoming the first year to record 35C on six separate days.

Almeria Wildfires Amongst Deadliest In Spanish History. Picture: Getty