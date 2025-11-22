Parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain as the cold snap comes to an end.

Temperatures are set to return towards average, but more unsettled weather will be seen over the coming days, the Met Office said.

The colder weather this week brought snow, ice and temperatures as low as minus 12C, with day time temperatures between 3C and 6C, which is below average for the time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

It forced dozens of schools to close, caused disruption on the roads and left homes without power because of snow.

It is set to warm up slightly to between 7C and 12C, but unsettled weather will be seen over the next few days, with the potential for heavy rain at times.

