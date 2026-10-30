Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett took her own life, inquest finds
The 36-year-old singer is remembered by loved ones as having a “beautiful spirit”
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Singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her vocals on the hit song Party Rock Anthem, took her own life, an inquest has found.
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The inquest, which was attended by Bennett’s brother, step-brother and sister-in-law, heard the 36-year-old was found near her home in Meopham, Kent, by her husband on May 29, after telling him she was going for a walk.
According to the inquest, she had suffered a mental health crisis in January 2026, and had experienced an “ongoing struggle” since then.
She is remembered by her former G.R.L bandmates as having a “beautiful spirit” and by her father as someone who had lived an “amazing life”.
Read more: Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett dies aged 37
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The vocalist, who first found success with the girl group Paradiso Girls, got a record deal at just 17-years-old and travelled to the US on her own to pursue a career in the arts.
She met her husband in the US and opened a dance studio with him in Los Angeles.
Statements in court suggested that she was diagnosed with a genetic condition, Fragile X, before the couple moved back to the UK with their daughter.
In 2011 her voice topped the charts in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Ireland, in LMFAO and GoonRock’s major success, Party Rock Anthem.
Her girl group G.R.L announced her death on social media on July 6.
Commemorating Bennett, the group said: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the group announced in a post on Instagram.
“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us.
“Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.
“Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”
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