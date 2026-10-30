The 36-year-old singer is remembered by loved ones as having a “beautiful spirit”

Lauren Bennett performing onstage during the GIRL CULT Festival at The Fonda Theatre on August 20, 2017. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her vocals on the hit song Party Rock Anthem, took her own life, an inquest has found.

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The inquest, which was attended by Bennett’s brother, step-brother and sister-in-law, heard the 36-year-old was found near her home in Meopham, Kent, by her husband on May 29, after telling him she was going for a walk. According to the inquest, she had suffered a mental health crisis in January 2026, and had experienced an “ongoing struggle” since then. She is remembered by her former G.R.L bandmates as having a “beautiful spirit” and by her father as someone who had lived an “amazing life”. Read more: Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett dies aged 37 Read more: Three sisters who drowned off Brighton beach in May 'took their own lives' in suicide pact, inquest rules

Lauren Bennett of G.R.L performing during the Nickelodeon Slimefest 2016 matinee show at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre. Picture: Brett Hemmings/Getty

The vocalist, who first found success with the girl group Paradiso Girls, got a record deal at just 17-years-old and travelled to the US on her own to pursue a career in the arts. She met her husband in the US and opened a dance studio with him in Los Angeles. Statements in court suggested that she was diagnosed with a genetic condition, Fragile X, before the couple moved back to the UK with their daughter. In 2011 her voice topped the charts in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Ireland, in LMFAO and GoonRock’s major success, Party Rock Anthem.