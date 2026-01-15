Spanish police forced a passenger plane to land in Barcelona after a woman allegedly spotted a fellow passenger making bomb threats on his phone.

The Turkish Airlines plane departed from Istanbul airport on Thursday morning with 148 passengers and seven crew members on board, landing at El Prat Airport just before 11am.

Spanish and French warplanes shadowed the jet over the Mediterranean Sea after a threat was detected as it neared the coast of Italy at around 10am, according to local media reports.

The plane circled several times before landing before police surrounded it, boarding it shortly after.

Everyone onboard the Airbus A-321 was reviewed by investigators, according to local reports.

Read more: Plane crash sparks 'major incident' at Essex beauty spot

Read more: At least five people dead after Mexican Navy plane helping with medical mission crashes