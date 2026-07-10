A Ryanair passenger was sucked out of a Ryanair plane window mid flight and had to be hauled back inside the cabin by fellow travellers, it has been claimed.

A witness told the German Press Agency (dpa) that a window smashed, and a man was pulled out of the gap when the cabin suddenly depressurised.

The jet took off from Greece as planned at 5.55am local time, but shortly after takeoff a loud bang was heard on board at an altitude of around 20,000 feet.

The Boeing 737-800 travelling from Thessaloniki, Greece to Memmingen, Germany had to turn back and land at its departure airport after the drama unfolded onboard.

The male passenger, reportedly aged 61, was partially forced through the window and was pulled back inside by those sitting around him, including his wife. He was taken to hospital when the plane touched back down.

According to German news outlet BILD, he was ‘sucked’ through the window.

A passenger told BILD: "The window shattered. Then the oxygen masks deployed."

The pilot is understood to have shouted “emergency” over the tannoy and passengers put on Oxygen masks.

The unfortunate passenger sat next to the broken window was pulled outside head first up to his shoulders.

“His head and shoulders were sticking out of the broken window,” an eyewitness told Greek broadcaster ERT.

According to reports, the man’s wife grabbed him by the legs and hung on for about five minutes while other passengers rushed to help. Eventually they managed to get him back inside and oxygen masks dropped down.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning (July 10) returned to Thessaloniki shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight.

“The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal.

“One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.

“In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen which departed Thessaloniki at 9.53am local this morning.”

The man suffered injuries to his neck in the impact and also sustained abrasions and burns, according to De Telegraaf.

It is unclear what caused the window to dislodge.