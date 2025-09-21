Travellers wait in terminal 4 at Heathrow Airport, west of London on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Passengers are facing another day of disruption at several European airports, including London Heathrow, after an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports all experienced delays and disruption on Saturday following the "technical issue" affecting Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world. The disruption began on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually. Passengers due to fly from the airport's Terminal 4 said they were met with queues, delays and confusion as to whether they'd be able to make their planned trips.

People at T4 London Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

There was a small amount of disruption going into Sunday afternoon, with about seven departing flights cancelled and 18 more delayed, although it is not clear which of these were caused by the technical issue. Heathrow said on Sunday that passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the west London airport. "Work continues to resolve and recover from Friday's outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in," Heathrow said. "We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate. "We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to Heathrow and to arrive no earlier than three hours for long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul." It is understood British Airways at Terminal 5 remains unaffected and has been operating as normal. Brussels Airport said on Sunday: "As a result of a cyberattack on the external service provider of the check-in and boarding systems, check-in operations at several European airports, including Brussels Airport, are heavily disrupted. "The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Cyberattack on airline systems causes delays at London's Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty