Some passengers have been left stranded on trains overnight after power was stopped

By Flaminia Luck and Alex Storey

Eurostar passengers are facing a second day of travel carnage as some holidaymakers were left stranded on trains overnight following power supply issues.

Passengers have been strongly advised to postpone their journeys after major disruption suspended services on Tuesday. Some also spoke of their trains being "grounded to a halt" on New Year's Eve with broken toilets on board after the power was turned off. In a statement, Eurostar said this morning that services were resuming but warned that disruption may still occur with possible cancellations. They said: "Services have resumed today following a power issue in the Channel tunnel yesterday and some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight. "We plan to run all of our services today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations."

The technical faults caused major disruption on Tuesday as services to and from London were "suspended until further notice". Francis Collings said his service from St Pancras to Paris was grounded to a halt somewhere outside Folkestone around 9.15pm, with power being turned off around 11pm. "About four hours ago, maybe about 11pm at night, the power was turned off," he told Sky News. "So we have lighting, but it's low lighting, but this seems to have affected the toilets, which don't seem to want to flush. "Six hours after the train stopped, we're still here, not entirely sure what's going to happen because there's a fault somewhere, we believe, in the tunnel, but we've also been told it's with the train and there was a fault with a carriage and there's talk of locomotives pulling other trains that are further up the line out of the way."

Getlink, which manages and operates the tunnel, said in a statement: "An incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic. A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway. "The service is temporarily suspended in both directions. Traffic is expected to resume gradually around 1500 CET for LeShuttle customers. "Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible. "Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day. "Eurotunnel apologises for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience and understanding."

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport spokesperson previously said: "Eurotunnel is working with operators to resume some services while repairs to overhead electrical cables in the Channel Tunnel are ongoing, however significant disruption is likely for the remainder of the day. "We are working with Eurotunnel, Eurostar and the Kent and Medway Resilience Forum (KMRF) to minimise disruption for passengers. "Passengers are encouraged to check with their operator for updates and guidance."

