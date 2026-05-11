A total of 27 crew members remain on board as the ship prepares to sail to Rotterdam

Evacuation of passengers on board the cruise ship MV Hondius docked in the port of Granadilla. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

All remaining passengers on board the the rat virus cruise ship have been evacuated as it prepared to head to The Netherlands.

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Those still on MV Hondius disembarked in the Canary Islands on Monday evening before arriving in Rotterdam in the Netherlands in around six days time. A total of 27 crew members remain on board including two medics A statement from Oceanwide Expeditions said it was pleased to share that the "successful disembarkation of guests and a limited number of crew has been completed in Granadilla, the Canary Islands". The ship had been anchored at the Port of Granadilla near Tenerife, where it arrived on Sunday carrying 147 people. Read more: British passengers from rat virus cruise isolating in quarantine hospital after return from Tenerife Read more: French woman in 'serious condition' after leaving rat virus cruise ship marking seventh confirmed case

Evacuation of passengers on board the cruise ship MV Hondius. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson said: "At 19:00 hrs local time, m/v Hondius departed Granadilla and is now underway towards Rotterdam, the Netherlands. "It is expected to take m/v Hondius 6 days to sail to Rotterdam. A provisional arrival date is the evening of Sunday, 17 May 2026. "All guests and a limited number of crew members have now been transferred from m/v Hondius to waiting aircraft. The total number of individuals repatriated to their home countries and the Netherlands is 122 (35 crew, 87 guests). "Oceanwide Expeditions would like to thank the local authorities in the Canary Islands for their support in facilitating this transfer, led, overseen, and facilitated by the WHO and international governments. "This process, as well as earlier stages of this operation, would not have been possible without the support of Dutch authorities and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The last passengers were disembarked on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the people of the Canary Islands for their contributions to this joint humanitarian effort, as well as to the Spanish Government for its swift preparations and significant logistical support." The Oceanwide Expeditions statement added: "Before the final transfers of guests and crew, this morning, m/v Hondius bunkered in Granadilla, and took on necessary supplies ahead of her transit to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. "The vessel has 25 crew members on board. In addition, two medical professionals accompany the ship, led by the RIVM, to conduct ongoing medical monitoring during the voyage. "This brings the total of individuals currently aboard m/v Hondius to 27. The body of the German guest who passed away on board on 2 May remains with m/v Hondius. "This individual is not counted in the total number. Oceanwide Expeditions will coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure repatriation upon arrival in the Netherlands."

The last evacuations taking place on Monday in Granadilla de Abona. Picture: Alamy

It comes after cruise ship's captain Jan Dobrogowski released a video message saying his thoughts remain with those who had lost their lives after contracting the deadly hantavirus. Praising passengers and crew for making it through the "challenge" of the rat virus outbreak. It also emerged on Monday that a French woman who fell ill aboard her repatriation flight after being evacuated from the ship is now in a "serious condition" in hospital after her condition deteriorated overnight. Mr Dobrogowski said: "I've decided to take this time to thank every single guest and crew member on board here, as well as our colleagues back home. "The past few weeks have been extremely challenging to us all.

Cruise ship captain Jan Dobrogowski paid tributes to crew and passengers. Picture: LinkedIn